Airline passengers shared photos of the worst in-flight meals they’ve ever had, and they’ll inspire you to pack your own food

Airline passengers have shared images of the worst in-flight meals they’ve ever had.

Sent to consumer group Which? by its global database of members over the summer, the pictures show delights such as shrivelled mushrooms and congealed “slop.”

Even flying business class doesn’t mean you’re safe.

When it comes to what you’re going to find when you peel back the foil of an airline meal, very few people have high expectations.

In-flight meals, especially when flying economy, are notoriously unappetizing.

However, some are particularly bad, as new photos shared by consumer group Which? demonstrate.

Over the summer, Which? asked its global members to send in photos of the worst in-flight meals they’ve ever had, and they’re pretty horrendous.

Scroll down to see the worst offenders.

Ryanair: Irish breakfast

Passenger Billy Shearer described this meal – a soggy potato waffle, sausage, congealed white pudding, and shrivelled mushrooms – as a “monstrosity,” far from Ryanair’s claim that its breakfasts are “the perfect option to fill up and start your day with.”

British Airways: Cod with spinach and pulses

When Yannis Psomadakis requested a low-lactose meal on a BA flight, he was expecting something more appetizing than this fish and mush, AKA cod with spinach and pulses.

“The taste of dry cod and steamed spinach was not much to write home about. I had to pick the peppers and wrap the spinach at every bite to make it ‘swallowable,'” he told Which?

SpiceJet: Omelette, sausages, and hash brown

This incredibly sad-looking breakfast “tasted as good as it looked,” passenger Nick Avery told Which?

At least he was given a decent-sized bottle of water to wash it all down.

British Airways: Full English breakfast

Bad breakfasts seem to be ubiquitous, with even British Airways’ full English leaving a lot to be desired, according to one passenger.

Norwegian Airlines: Chicken and mash

This unidentifiable mush is, apparently, chicken and mash. The passenger who had the greasy meal inflicted upon her described it as “slop.”

British Airways business class: Chicken biryani

Even flying business doesn’t mean you’re safe from tragic food – take this chicken Biryani, for example, which David Ball was served on a flight from London to Mauritius.

“What you see in the picture is a chunk of dry chicken, a piece of dead, burnt cauliflower, a spoonful of gunk and overcooked rice. Awful,” he told Which?

British Airways premium economy: Omelette

Just because it’s served on chinaware, doesn’t mean it’ll be good, as this premium economy meal shows.

On Ball’s return journey he flew in BA’s World Traveller Plus class, but was dismayed to be served a “so-called omelette.”

“It tasted exactly as it appears in the photo – disgusting,” he said.

British Airways premium economy: Beef with roasted vegetables and mashed potato

The passenger who received this beef, mash, and veggies dish was not impressed, describing it as “overcooked and burnt on the edges.”

British Airways premium economy: Rice with vegetables

This BA passenger was disappointed by their meal which appears to be 85% rice.

Uzbekistan Airways: Chicken and pasta

This tragic-looking meal appears to be plain penne, some sort of tomato chicken and a couple of pieces of roasted veg, which could be aubergine or courgette.

Qantas Airways: Meat, mash, and greens

Served in a cardboard box, here we have unidentifiable brown meat, a swipe of mash, and what appear to be overcooked peas and green beans. Bon appétit!