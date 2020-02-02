China just completed work on the emergency hospital it set up to tackle the Wuhan coronavirus, and it took just 8 days to do it

caption A before-and-in-progress image of the Huoshenshan Hospital in Wuhan, China. source Getty Images

China just finished building an emergency hospital set up specifically to battle the Wuhan coronavirus.

Work started on January 23, and the last brick was laid on Sunday morning, according to Chinese state media.

Huoshenshan Hospital has an area of 25,000 square meters and has 1,000 beds. 1,400 staff will operate the hospital.

More than 300 people have died from the virus in China. Several Chinese cities, including Wuhan, are under lockdown and quarantine.

Work began on Huoshenshan Hospital on January 23, and was competed on Sunday morning, according to Chinese state media China Global Television Network (CGTN.)

#BREAKING Construction work of Huoshenshan Hospital, #Wuhan's makeshift hospital built for treating pneumonia patients infected with the novel #coronavirus completed Sunday morning; the hospital will officially start services from Monday pic.twitter.com/njpeB8xqmG — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) February 2, 2020

The hospital has now been passed into the control of medical staff, and will admit patients from Monday, the Global Times wrote on Twitter.

The hospital has an area of 25,000 square meters (269,000 square feet) and has 1,000 beds, according to People’s Daily, a state-run news outlet.

More than 300 people have died from the virus since it broke out in early December. Several Chinese cities, including Wuhan, are on lockdown and have been quarantined.

caption The brand new Huoshenshan Hospital in Wuhan, China, will start taking patients from Monday. source CGTN

14,380 people have tested positive for the virus across 24 countries, but only one death has been registered outside China, reported in the Philippines on Sunday.

Chinese authorities are building a second emergency hospital, 25 miles away from Huoshenshan Hospital, called Leishenshan Hospital.

It has a capacity of 1,600 beds, and is expected to open on Wednesday, according to CGTN.