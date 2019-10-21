YETI coolers can sell for up to $1,300. Photos show how the brand became a status symbol in less than 10 years.

YETI coolers are marketed as being super tough, but there is some debate on whether they're worth the cost.

YETI coolers are marketed as being super tough, but there is some debate on whether they're worth the cost.
YETI

YETI is known for its expensive coolers that have become a status symbol in America.

Graham Flanagan/Business Insider

This is their most expensive, the 82-gallon Tundra 350.

YETI

It retails for $1,300.

Graham Flanagan/Business Insider

Since the company was founded in 2006, YETI has become an iconic brand.

YETI

And they now make a lot more than just coolers.

YETI

Their product lineup includes things like drinkware …

YETI

… apparel …

YETI

… and even dog bowls.

YETI

But the coolers are what the brand is best known for …

Graham Flanagan/Business Insider

… like the popular Tundra 35 that retails for $250.

Graham Flanagan/Business Insider

But you can get a comparably-sized cooler from legacy brands like Coleman and Igloo …

Graham Flanagan/Business Insider

… for closer to $40.

Graham Flanagan/Business Insider

So why are YETI coolers so expensive?

YETI

There are two pretty simple answers: technology …

Graham Flanagan/Business Insider

… and marketing.

Graham Flanagan/Business Insider

The Austin, Texas-based company was founded by the Seiders brothers.

YETI

They’re two avid outdoorsmen who felt there weren’t any coolers on the market that kept their catches …

YETI

… kills …

YETI

… and beverages cold enough for long enough.

Graham Flanagan/Business Insider

They teamed up with a factory in the Philippines to create a cooler that they described as indestructible …

YETI

… with superior ice retention.

YETI

Their first cooler hit the market in 2006, and if you were serious about keeping your catches, kills, and “brewskies” as cold as possible, you needed a YETI.

YETI

So, how do they work?

Graham Flanagan/Business Insider

The cooler’s shell is made of a common plastic called polyethylene with a process called rotomolding.

YETI

Rotomolding uses high temperature and low pressure to create one piece of hollow plastic.

YETI

It’s the same process used to make kayaks.

g-stockstudio/Shutterstock

The shell is pressure injected with up to three inches of commercial-grade polyurethane foam.

YETI

And that’s what keeps your beers, catches, and kills cold for so long.

YETI

The coolers feature a full-frame, freezer-quality gasket that seals around the entire lid to minimize air exchange.

YETI

And from our personal experience with the coolers, they work.

Graham Flanagan/Business Insider

But are they worth the high price tag?

YETI

So we asked a people on Facebook, and the responses were mixed.

Graham Flanagan/Business Insider

One person said, “Definitely.”

Graham Flanagan/Business Insider

Another pointed out that “They’re heavy AF” — we agree that they are heavy.

Graham Flanagan/Business Insider

And one responder just said, “No.”

Graham Flanagan/Business Insider

Another commenter wrote that “There are cheaper brands that work just as well.”

Graham Flanagan/Business Insider

That person isn’t wrong. There are some rotomolded YETI competitors like Orca, OtterBox, and RTIC, that are slightly cheaper, but still comparably priced.

Orca

But none of them have been able to create the brand phenomenon that YETI has seen.

YETI

In October of 2018, YETI went public when they filed an IPO on the New York Stock Exchange.

The company’s market cap is now estimated at $2.25 billion.

YETI

So, how are YETI coolers able to carry that high price tag? Marketing. Highly-effective marketing.

YETI

And their campaign to ramp up the population of YETI nation is just getting started.

YETI

The company hired Melisa Goldie, the former head of marketing for Calvin Klein, to be its Chief Marketing Officer.

Graham Flanagan/Business Insider

And the company’s effective use of the all-American, rugged, outdoor lifestyle keeps customers coming back for more.

YETI