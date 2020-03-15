You can rent Otis’ house from ‘Sex Education’ — take a look inside

- source
- Stuart Morgan
- “Sex Education” fans can now live like Otis Milburn, as the Norwegian-inspired chalet from the hit Netflix show will soon be available to rent.
- The owner, Stuart Morgan, told Insider he bought the Wales-based property back in 2002, and for the past few years been renting it out to long-term tenants.
- Given the attention the River Wye property has received ever since a film location scout picked it for “Sex Education” back in 2018, Morgan has now decided to make the idyllic property available for all.
- He said he’s received over 3,000 accommodation enquiries from around the world since the start of the year.
- The 108-year-old hillside chalet boasts five bedrooms and three bathrooms, but its most iconic and recognizable asset is the back porch where Otis was often filmed having his breakfast.
- The property will be available to rent following minor renovations and updates, including the addition of an external sauna where guests can take in the stunning scenery.
Stuart Morgan’s Norwegian-inspired chalet sits on the border of England and Wales with its closest nearby town being the historic Monmouth.
The hillside property overlooks the lush River Wye and the nearby Forest of Dean, which Morgan said are both “beautiful areas for climbing and kayaking.” The rental website describes the chalet as “perfectly placed as a base for the adventurous looking for an energetic holiday.”
For foodies, Morgan said people can enjoy some “wonderful restaurants and cafes” locally.
Morgan said a location manager “stumbled upon” the hidden property after spotting it from the hill opposite. He said “Sex Education” was interested as the show was looking for a “New England-inspired” house which sat in the middle of “beautiful countryside with rivers and woodland.”
The 108-year-old house was originally built as a show home at an exhibition in White City, London. But Morgan said a wealthy Londoner “who enjoyed salmon fishing on the River Wye” had the house dismantled and transported to Wales, where it was re-assembled to where it sits today — more than 122 miles away from London.
- thechaletsymondsyat/Instagram
Morgan bought the property with his family back in 2002 and made some personal renovations and updates — including a fresh coat of “western red paint.” After moving down the road a few years ago, he began renting it out to tenants.
- thechaletsymondsyat/Instagram
Morgan said the Norwegian-inspired chalet is “completely wooden” inside and out, which makes it “very resilient to weather.”
This is helpful, since Wales can record temperatures below freezing during winter time.
Come rain or shine, the Wye Valley looks picture-perfect all year round. As Morgan said, it’s a “great tourism area.”
Morgan said only the exterior of the chalet was used in “Sex Education.”
- Stuart Morgan
While most of the inside shots were done at a studio, they do resemble the property’s interior.
“It resembles with the wood panelling and Otis’ bedroom resembles the room we have at the top of our house,” Morgan said.
- Stuart Morgan
Morgan said the most “popular part,” which “Sex Education” viewers might recognize, is the back porch that overlooks the stunning valley. Otis is often filmed enjoying his breakfast with his mother there.
With the upcoming addition of a new external sauna, holidaymakers will be able to take in the serenity just a little bit more.
The chalet is currently undergoing minor updates, as it’s been just over two years since tenants last lived there. With holidaymakers expected from early spring, Morgan wants to make sure the property is ready.
- thechaletsymondsyat/Instagram
“We’ve just been making sure the property is in tip-top condition before we commit, because we want a good product for people who are prepared to pay money for to stay there,” Morgan said.
- thechaletsymondsyat/Instagram
Whether you’re a fan of “Sex Education” or not, the views are pretty impressive.
The chalet offers the perfect place for guests to truly unwind and relax in the gorgeous Welsh countryside.
- Stuart Morgan
