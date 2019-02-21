Wild photos show Zion Williamson’s shoe after it exploded and he injured his knee

source Lance King/Getty Images

Zion Williamson injured his knee just 33 seconds into Wednesday night’s highly anticipated game against rival North Carolina.

Williamson tried to cut with the basketball and when he planted his left foot, the shoe exploded.

The Duke freshman sensation immediately grabbed his left knee as he fell to the floor and left the game with an undisclosed injury.

Getty photographers captured some wild images of the shoe after it exploded.

The highly anticipated matchup between Duke and North Carolina took an ugly turn just 33 seconds into the game as Zion Williamson injured his knee.

Williamson was attempted to make a cut when his shoe exploded. He immediately grabbed his right knee as he fell to the floor.

Nike took a lot of heat on social media for the seemingly defective shoe.

Getty photographers Lance King and Streeter Lecka captured some jaw-dropping shots of the shoe after it exploded. This wasn’t just a case of some weak glue.

caption Zion Williamson’s Nike shoe. source Lance King/Getty Images

Williamson walked off the court with a limp. He later went to the locker room and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Here is another angle.

caption Zion Williamson’s shoe exploded. source Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Here is a replay of the injury, via ESPN.