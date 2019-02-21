Wild photos show Zion Williamson’s shoe after it exploded and he injured his knee

- source
- Lance King/Getty Images
- Zion Williamson injured his knee just 33 seconds into Wednesday night’s highly anticipated game against rival North Carolina.
- Williamson tried to cut with the basketball and when he planted his left foot, the shoe exploded.
- The Duke freshman sensation immediately grabbed his left knee as he fell to the floor and left the game with an undisclosed injury.
- Getty photographers captured some wild images of the shoe after it exploded.
The highly anticipated matchup between Duke and North Carolina took an ugly turn just 33 seconds into the game as Zion Williamson injured his knee.
Williamson was attempted to make a cut when his shoe exploded. He immediately grabbed his right knee as he fell to the floor.
Read more: Zion Williamson’s shoe exploded and he appeared to injure his knee in first minute against North Carolina
Nike took a lot of heat on social media for the seemingly defective shoe.
Getty photographers Lance King and Streeter Lecka captured some jaw-dropping shots of the shoe after it exploded. This wasn’t just a case of some weak glue.
- source
- Lance King/Getty Images
Williamson walked off the court with a limp. He later went to the locker room and was ruled out for the rest of the game.
Read more: Camera caught Obama’s reaction the moment Zion Williamson’s shoe exploded and he injured his knee
Here is another angle.
- source
- Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
Here is a replay of the injury, via ESPN.
- Read more:
- We attended the NBA All-Star Weekend, basketball’s version of Super Bowl week – here’s what it’s like
- Nobody can agree on whether Antonio Brown’s new nickname is ‘Mr Big Chest’ or ‘Mr Big Checks’ and his video isn’t helping
- The 7 topics that dominated All-Star Weekend reveal that the most interesting races to watch don’t include the most important race in the NBA
- Zion Williamson explained why highlights of his jaw-dropping dunks used to upset him