Wild photos show Zion Williamson's shoe after it exploded and he injured his knee

Cork Gaines, Business Insider US
Lance King/Getty Images

The highly anticipated matchup between Duke and North Carolina took an ugly turn just 33 seconds into the game as Zion Williamson injured his knee.

Williamson was attempted to make a cut when his shoe exploded. He immediately grabbed his right knee as he fell to the floor.

Nike took a lot of heat on social media for the seemingly defective shoe.

Getty photographers Lance King and Streeter Lecka captured some jaw-dropping shots of the shoe after it exploded. This wasn’t just a case of some weak glue.

Zion Williamson's Nike shoe.

Zion Williamson's Nike shoe.
Lance King/Getty Images

Williamson walked off the court with a limp. He later went to the locker room and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Here is another angle.

Zion Williamson's shoe exploded.

Zion Williamson's shoe exploded.
Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Here is a replay of the injury, via ESPN.