13 phrases professionals use to get people to trust them

If you’re trying to build trust amongst your colleagues, there are certain phrases you can use to show that you have their best interest at heart.

One way to build trust among your coworkers is by showing gratitude for their time and efforts. That demonstrates you understand their viewpoint.

Experts suggest using phrases like “I’m in your corner” and “You and I share a common goal.”

You can’t fake trust.

“Trust is earned by being authentic,” Cindy Ballard, Chief Human Resources Officer of ICM Partners, told Business Insider. “Authenticity is believed by your employees when you listen, communicate transparently and honestly, genuinely care about, champion and develop them in both good and challenging times.”

Darlene Price, president of Well Said, Inc. and author of “Well Said! Presentations and Conversations That Get Results,” agreed – the first step to seeming trustworthy is actually being trustworthy. And that’s crucial for any professional relationship.

“The basis for a healthy, productive relationship is trust,” Price told Business Insider. “As a professional, it’s critical to earn the trust of those with whom you work.”

For example, as an employee, you need your boss to have confidence in your abilities before he or she will promote you. As a manager, you need your team to rely on your leadership before they’ll follow. And as a speaker or presenter, you need your audience to believe in your message before they’ll act on your recommendation.

“When people trust you, they’re much more likely to believe in you, bond with you, and buy from you,” Price said.

Here are some phrases to build trust among your colleagues:

‘Thank you’

“Simple words that show you value the person generate positive emotions and set the stage for trust,” says Price.

‘I appreciate your effort on this’

This phrase has much the same effect as saying “thank you.”

Take the time to sincerely say to another, “Thank you, I really appreciate your efforts,” or to a group, “Thank you for attending today’s presentation. I appreciate your time and attention.”

‘Your time invested in our meeting is invaluable’

Expressing to others that you value their time is important to show you understand their busy days.

“For those who see time as money, this simple statement goes a long way,” Résumé Writers’ Ink founder Tina Nicolai told Business Insider.

‘Allow me to introduce myself to you. By way of background…’

Establishing credibility from the start is a key to earning trust with an audience.

“If you’re addressing a group of people, and they do not personally know you, be sure to introduce yourself and briefly mention your credentials, or have another person properly introduce you,” Price suggested.

Audience members – especially skeptical ones – need to hear why you’re an authority on your topic including your name and title, relevant training or certifications, years of experience, and any publications, she says.

‘What this means to you is…’ or ‘The bottom line for you is…’

To earn someone’s trust, you need to demonstrate that you have their best interests in mind.

“From selling a solution or requesting funding to leading a project or giving a status update, be sure to communicate to listeners how they benefit from your actions,” Price said.

Does your message save them time, reduce costs, improve productivity, boost profits, increase market share, or save lives? Tell them why they should care and how they will benefit.

‘Like you, I care about this topic because…’

Transparency and camaraderie build trust.

“Make sure your listeners know you, too, are invested in the topic and have a personal connection to it. You’re not just ‘doing your job’ or serving as a ‘mouthpiece’ for the message, you really care,” Price said.

Price recommended sharing a brief personal story, if appropriate, on how the subject has affected your life or why it’s important for you.

‘Let’s talk through your concerns and come up with a plan’

“Discussing a problem with someone and offering to work on solutions is a great way to build trust,” Nicolai said.

Don’t forget to say this statement in particular with a tone of empathy and support, Nicolai added.

‘Scientific research indicates…’

When possible, be sure to include concrete, quantitative studies, surveys, or data to support your message.

“When your own opinion or experience is not enough to instill confidence and trust in your listeners, be sure to present facts, figures, and numbers to build your case,” Price said.

‘I’m in your corner’

Show colleagues that you’re willing to help them.

This phrase “carries a sense of trust and credibility by letting others know that you have their best interest in mind and are in standby to jump in at any moment,” Nicolai said.

‘The track record shows…’

If there’s no scientific evidence for an idea you’re presenting, give other proof. Show them how, where, and for whom your proposal or recommendation has worked in the past.

“This may be a customer testimonial, your sales performance from last year, or a letter of recommendation,” Price said. “You’re essentially implying to the person, ‘been there, done that – and I can get the same results for you.'”

‘You and I share a common goal’ or ‘We share a common challenge’

By definition, a team is a group of people who come together to achieve a common goal. “When you communicate that you’re on the same side as your listener, it lessens hostility and competition and fosters teamwork and trust,” Price said.

‘What do you think?’ or ‘You decide — I trust your judgment’

When you show someone you trust them, they’re more likely to trust you.

“Avoid the ‘Do It Yourself’ attitude,” Price said. “Find ways to rely on others in the workplace. Show that you value and celebrate their input and give them opportunities to earn your trust.”

‘I understand’

“Empathy is the ability to understand and share the feelings of another. It conveys a sense of acceptance, compassion, and care,” Price said.