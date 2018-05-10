PH’s campaign promises still unrefined and may be credit negative for Malaysia if implemented: Moody’s

Pakatan Harapan’s economic policies, if left unadjusted, may be credit negative for Malaysia’s sovereign debt rating. Reuters

Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) unprecedented victory in the 14th general election on Wednesday (May 9) has ushered in a new era for Malaysian politics and opportunities for long-desired reform.

But the sudden wrestling of power away from Barisan Nasional (BN) could spell great uncertainty for Malaysia’s economic outlook if PH’s proposed policies are left unrefined, according to financial services company Moody’s Investors Service.

In a Twitter statement on Thursday (May 10), Moody’s senior analyst, Anushka Shah said the opposition’s win and transition of power from BN since independence in 1957 would mark “uncharted territory” for Malaysia.

Views from Moody’s analyst Anushka Shah on on #MalaysiaElection result pic.twitter.com/LjU92OqBA4 — Moody’s Investors Service (@MoodysInvSvc) May 10, 2018

PH’s pledges lack necessary details that would allow full assessment of their budgetary and macroeconomic impact, she added.

Furthermore, if the opposition’s campaign promises are implemented without including any sort of adjustment or fine-tuning, they would be credit negative for Malaysia’s sovereign debt rating.

And especially so for PH’s proposed abolition of the goods and services tax (GST) introduced by former prime minister Najib Razak in 2015 and the return of fuel subsidies.

Shah said: “Opposition’s proposed end to GST, without offsets, would raise Malaysia’s reliance on oil-related revenues and, in the near term at least, narrow the government’s revenue base.”

“Malaysian opposition pledge to reintroduce fuel subsidies would distort market-determined price mechanisms, impacting fiscal position and balance of payments.”