11 snacks pickle lovers should try

caption Pickle-flavored chips are the perfect salty snack. source Leah Rocketto/INSIDER

There are a lot of pickle-flavored and pickle-based snacks out there worth trying.

Lay’s Dill Pickle Flavored Potato Chips will be your new go-to snack.

Flinkles has pickle- flavored sprinkles that can go on just about anything.

Vlasic’s pickle chips are an authentic way to enjoy the salty snack.

Visit INSIDER.com for more stories.

It’s safe to say that many people love pickles. The salty, briny food has garnered so much affection that companies are making pickle-flavored everything.

From sprinkles to popcorn, here are some foods that exist for the pickle lovers out there.

Lay’s Dill Pickle Flavored Potato Chips will be your go-to snack.

caption They are perfect for your next BBQ. source LAYS

Crunchy, salty chips are the perfect base for some dill seasoning and sharp, acidic vinegar. They’re perfect to pair with savory onion dips or to use as a crunchy ingredient on your sandwich.

Carolina Nut Co. Dill Pickle Peanuts are easy to snack on.

caption Grab a handful to pair with a beer or for a quick bite when you’re hangry. source Carolina Nut Co.

Peanuts are a really tasty, protein-packed snack. Adding the flavors of dill pickles to the already salty peanuts just makes them that much more delicious.

Van Holten’s Pickle Ice Freeze Pops are cold and delicious.

caption The briny flavor from the juice is even great to pair with whiskey for pickleback shots. source Bob’s

You can actually enjoy a pickle freezie pop made with real pickle juice. These might even pair well with whiskey if you’re looking to try a frosty pickleback.

Pickle Juice Soda is an unlikely treat.

caption It’s bubbly and salty. source Soda Emporium

If you’d rather drink your pickles, opt for Soda Emporium’s pickle-juice soda. It’s the perfect combination of bubbly and salty.

Archie McPhee Dill Pickle Mints are a surprising combo.

caption Guaranteed fresh pickle breath. source Archie’s

Pop one of these mints in your mouth when you’re craving a pickle slice … with hidden notes of mint.

Flinkles has pickle- flavored sprinkles that can go on anything.

caption Try it with ice cream. source Flinkles

Flinkles is known for selling some truly unique sprinkles with flavors like bacon, earl grey, espresso, and, of course, dill pickle.

Although there are bakers that use the pickle sprinkles to create sweet foods like cupcakes, Flinkles suggest tossing these on burgers, chip dip, and popcorn or even lining the glass of your Bloody Marys with them.

Sweet Pickle Hard Candy makes pickles work for dessert.

caption You can really taste the pickle. source Archie McPhee

If you dig the sweeter side of the cucumber, you’ll love these hard, pickle-flavored candies from Archie McPhee. These old-fashioned candies have swirls of white and bright green, giving you the idea that they’ll taste like spearmint – but don’t be fooled.

David Jumbo Dill Pickle Sunflower Seeds are a great snack.

caption They’re perfectly seasoned. source David

Sunflower seeds are great to snack on when you’re on the move or in the car. Just spit the shells in a cup and you’re good to go.

Trader Joe’s Popcorn in a Pickle has a pleasantly mild flavor.

caption It’s a truly unique product. source Trader Joe’s

Popcorn makes a great base for dill-pickle flavoring and the tangy flavor of dill pickles gives the popcorn a pretty mild, tasty flavor.

Read More: 10 incredible foods you can only get at Trader Joe’s

Pringles Screamin’ Dill Pickle Potato Crisp Chips are crunchy and delicious.

caption They have a variety of cool flavors, which of course includes dill pickle. source Pringles

“Once you pop, the fun don’t stop” could not be a more accurate slogan for these Pringles. These flavored crisps are loaded with pickle flavor.

Vlasic’s pickle chips are an authentic way to enjoy the salty snack.

caption They’re made out of actual pickle slices source Conagra

These low-calorie, low-carb chips are made from actual pickles that have been vacuum fried and they’re a mess-free way to enjoy the authentic taste of a pickle.

A representative for Vlasic previously told INSIDER that the chips are currently “still in development.”

It’s not clear when this snack will be arriving in stores, but it appears they’ll be sold in single-serve 4.25 oz bags.