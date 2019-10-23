A huge, 7-storey building shaped like a picnic basket is set become a luxury Ohio hotel

caption The former Longaberger building is set to become a luxury hotel. source Shutterstock

A ginormous basket-shaped building is set to become a luxury hotel in Ohio.

The building was built in 1997 as the HQ of wooden basket manufacturer Longaberger Co., CNN reports, but it’s been empty since 2016.

It already has a fitness center, auditorium, and restaurant, as well as a pond, according to Cleve Scene.

The 150-room hotel is slated to open in 2020.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A ginormous basket-shaped building is set to become a luxury hotel.

Although the creation of quirky buildings for people to stay in is nothing new – we’ve had the giant potato, the dog, and the avocado, for example – the giant basket has actually been around since 1997, long before inventive forms of accommodation started going viral.

The seven-storey building, situated in Newark, Ohio, used to be the HQ of wooden basket manufacturer Longaberger Co., CNN reports.

However, the company left the building in 2016 and closed in 2018, according to the Newark Advocate.

The giant basket is now going to be turned into a 150-room hotel, the news site reports.

source Getty/Elizabeth Kearley

Conveniently, it already has a fitness center, auditorium, and restaurant, as well as a pond, according to Cleve Scene.

Photos from inside the building show marble floors, wood-paneled columns, grand staircases, a light, open atrium, and impressive views from the top levels.

The building’s new lease of life will be the work of property developer Steve Coon and will open in 2020, CNN reports.

Coon bought the huge basket with his partner Bobby George in 2017 for $1.2 million, but they weren’t originally sure what they would do with it.

“We looked at everything,” Coon said, according to the Newark Advocate. “But the best value was a hotel.”

Read more: A former Nazi bunker in Germany is being turned into an upscale hotel with a 5-storey roof garden

He added that the exterior of the building certainly will not be changed.

“The handles, that’s what makes this building special and unique,” Coon said. “This will stay a basket. It’s going to be a basket forever. It’s got the draw. This is a destination.”

Mayor Jeff Hall commented that the man behind the original company, Dave Longaberger, who died 20 years ago, would likely be pleased with the building’s development.

“It’s about a building that deserves the respect.,” Hall said, as per the Newark Advocate. “A hotel is a perfect fit because it’s open to the public.

“Dave Longaberger would be happy with that. It’s the right people and the right property. These guys are not in the business of losing money.”

Coon says he’s had a largely positive response from Longaberger’s family and former employees of the company.

“Total strangers from all over thanked me for buying the building,” he said, according to the news site. “It’s a testament to the building and the people here.

“His brothers and sisters all gave me a hug and a kiss. I’m sure he’s looking down on us smiling because I feel we’re doing the right thing.”

Read more:

I compared Vienna’s top tourist attractions to their worst reviews, and I realized you should never trust online comments

Look inside an award-winning tiny home in the Netherlands that takes minimalism to a whole other level

15 photos that show why Charleston was named the best city in the US – again