Jacob Rees-Mogg accused of ‘arrogance and contempt’ for snoozing on Parliament front bench

A picture of Conservative Leader of the House Jacob Rees-Mogg seemingly snoozing in the House of Commons has gone viral.

Rees-Mogg reclined on the government’s front bench of the House of Commons during a crucial Brexit debate.

Labour MP Anna Turley accused Rees-Mogg of being “the physical embodiment of arrogance, entitlement, disrespect and contempt for our parliament.”

The UK government went on to be heavily defeated on the first vote of Johnson’s premiership.

The physical embodiment of arrogance, entitlement, disrespect and contempt for our parliament. pic.twitter.com/XdnFQmkfCS — Anna Turley MP (@annaturley) September 3, 2019

Johnson’s government was later defeated after 21 Conservative MPs joined with the opposition to back a motion paving the way for legislation that could force Johnson to seek a three month delay to Britain’s currently planned exit date fromt the EU of October 31.

