caption Old Quebec City is just one of many charming spots in Canada. source nicepix/Shutterstock

Canada is a beautiful country in North America.

Its provinces include Ontario, Alberta, Quebec, British Columbia, Nova Scotia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Saskatchewan, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Whether you’re strolling outdoors at Butchart Gardens in British Columbia or ogling at the architecture inside of the Notre-Dame Basilica of Montreal in Quebec, there’s no shortage of sights to see.

Oh, Canada.

It really is a majestic place, and whether you’re an indoor or outdoor person, there seems to be something for everyone.

In the winter months, you can ice skate on the Rideau Canal Skateway, which has more skating area than over 100 NHL ice hockey rinks. In the summer months, you can stroll through the lush and colorful Butchart Gardens, and sample some of their homemade sorbetto.

Here are 15 photos that will make you seriously consider moving to Canada.

Canada is a beautiful country located in North America, stretching from the top of the US to the bottom of the Arctic Circle.

caption Bow Valley in Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada. source Arterra/UIG via Getty Images

These magnificent views can be seen in Banff National Park in Alberta, Canada.

Its provinces are Ontario, Alberta, Quebec, British Columbia, Nova Scotia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Saskatchewan, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

caption Stanley Park in Vancouver, Canada. source Joe McNally/Getty Images

The green and peaceful Stanley Park (pictured above) overlooks the water and is located in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Montreal is a city and popular destination in Quebec, Canada.

caption Place des Arts in Montreal, Canada. source EVA HAMBACH/AFP/Getty Images

Montreal is a bustling city with no shortage of things to do or see, from Mount Royal (a volcanic hill) to the cobblestone streets of Old Montréal.

It’s known for its old European charm, which shines through in places like the Notre-Dame Basilica.

caption Notre-Dame Basilica in Montreal. source Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

The church was the first in Canada to be built in the Gothic Revival style.

The Basilica boasts stunning views inside, too — and you’ll totally think you’re in Europe.

caption Inside the church. source Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images

The church was “designated as a place of national historic significance by the Historic Sites and Monuments Board of Canada, in 1989,” per its website.

And over in Toronto, Canada, the city’s old world charm blends with the new at the Royal Ontario Museum.

caption Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto, Canada. source Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images

The modern, edgy museum boasts countless art and history exhibits.

Outdoors, Canada is just as ogle-worthy.

caption Butchart Gardens in British Columbia, Canada. source Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images

Butchart Gardens is located on Vancouver Island near Victoria, British Columbia. Its lush, colorful greenery is an immediate draw, and the Sunken Garden (pictured above) rests on over 5 acres of land and took nine years to create.

And the Italian Garden will make you feel like royalty.

caption Butchart Gardens in British Columbia. source Santi Visalli/Getty Images

The Italian Garden at Butchart Gardens offers homemade sorbetto and gelato in the summer months, so you can get the full effect while you stroll in the sun.

Speaking of royalty, it doesn’t get much grander than the Fairmont Le Château Frontenac in Quebec.

caption Fairmont Le Château Frontenac in Quebec, Canada. source Thierry Falise/LightRocket via Getty Images

Believe it or not, this castle-like building is a luxury hotel located in Quebec City. It boasts 611 unique rooms, as well as views of the St. Lawrence River.

Back on the ground, there are tons of shops, historical sites, and cobblestone streets to explore.

caption Old Quebec City, Canada. source ALICE CHICHE/AFP/Getty Images

The Old fortified city of Quebec was designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Canada offers some scrumptious local foods, like poutine …

caption Poutine. source Rick Madonik/Toronto Star via Getty Images

According to Food & Wine, the origins of poutine – a dish composed of French fries, gravy, and cheese curds – are widely disputed, but its name most likely comes from Quebec restaurant owner Fernand Lachance. After one of Lachance’s customers asked for cheese curds to be added to fries and gravy, Lachance supposedly replied, “Ça va faire une maudite poutine,” which means, “That’s going to make a dreadful mess.”

We couldn’t disagree more, Fernand.

… and, yes, maple butter tarts.

caption Maple butter tarts with a maple leaf on top. source Carlos Osorio/Toronto Star via Getty Images

“The butter tart is 100% Canadian,” according to Food Network’s Anna Olson. This popular treat is made of flaky pastry with a buttery filling – and sometimes a maple leaf on top.

What better place to snack than along the Rideau Canal in Ottawa?

caption Rideau Canal in Ottawa, Canada. source Lars Baron – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

The Rideau Canal, also known as the Rideau Waterway, is located in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. It’s Ontario’s only UNESCO World Heritage Site.

From January to early March, the Canal freezes and turns into the “largest naturally frozen skating rink in the world.”

caption The Rideau Canal Skateway. source Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Alternatively labeled the Rideau Canal Skateway, the frozen canal draws over a million visitors annually. You can skate your way through downtown Ottawa all the way to Dows Lake, as the total surface area of the Skateway is larger than 105 National Hockey League rinks.

Lastly, some of the world’s favorite superstars have come from the country.

Popstar Shawn Mendes is based out of Toronto himself.

Read more: