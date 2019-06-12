‘No one was ever in danger’: Pictures show cracks at the all-glass Skydeck at Willis Tower in Chicago

caption The crack in the coating. source CBS 2

On Monday night, the protective layer covering the glass floor in The Skydeck at Willis Tower in Chicago cracked.

Officials say no one is in danger, but people were scared.

The tower is an iconic tourist destination known for the sky-high views and glass floors 1,500 feet above the city.

The cracks have since been fixed.

The same thing happened in May 2014.

But officials say no one is in danger after the incident, according to WTHR.

Still, those who were there say it was scary.

“I hear a noise like ‘ksh ksh ksh’ and it cracked,” said Jesus Pintado, enjoying a family sight-seeing trip. “A woman with two little kids and they looked pale because the whole glass is cracked.”

Pintado brought his wife, Karly, to visit the Skydeck after the two were married last week.

“I think something fell from the ceiling because I saw like a little metallic piece, like a square, and it was in the middle of the crack of the glass,” Pintado said of the moment of the crack.

“I’m scared of heights in general so when I saw that happen I was like, ‘Nope. I’m not doing it,'” said Karly, who lives with vertigo.

This isn’t the first time this has happened. In May 2014, the same protective coating on the same ledge window cracked.

Chicago’s Department of Buildings told CBS 2 that the building’s engineers are handling the situation.

In a statement provided to WTHR, a spokesperson for the building reiterated that it’s safe.

“The protective coating, which acts like a screen protector for the Ledge, experienced some minor cracking. No one was ever in danger and the Ledge was immediately closed,” said the statement from the Willis spokesperson. “We replaced the coating last night and the Ledge is open for business as usual.”