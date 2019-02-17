Here are the most stunning pictures from this week’s news

caption A soldier is fed snake blood during the Cobra Gold multilateral military exercise in Chanthaburi, Thailand, February 14, 2019. source Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters

Major news from this past week didn’t just create headlines. Many of the week’s top stories were captured on film.

From festivals, fashion shows, and a funeral for a Washington legend, these photos capture the heartbreak and celebration behind this week’s top stories.

This week’s news included stunning shots from military exercises, New York Fashion Week, and a major declaration from President Donald Trump.

Amid political uproar in the US, communities in America and abroad sprang to action. Thousands of students put on demonstrations for climate policy improvements in England, and Parkland, Florida gathered to remember the 17 students that were killed in a massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

See the most stunning pictures from this week’s news:

US soldiers took part in the Cobra Gold field training military exercise in Thailand.

First lady Melania Trump made her second Valentine’s Day visit to young patients at the Children’s Inn at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, Maryland.

caption Melania Trump talks with 9-year-old Josue from Puerto Rico during a visit on February 14, 2019. source Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Valentine’s Day also marked the one-year anniversary of the shooting which claimed 17 lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

caption The crowd attends a memorial service February 14, 2019. source Joe Skipper/Reuters

Washington heavyweights turned out for the funeral of former Democratic Rep. John Dingell who died last week at the age of 92.

caption Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell is greeted as she departs with former U.S. President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and others after funeral Mass at Holy Trinity Church in Washington, February 14, 2019. source Jim Young/Pool via Reuters

Vice President Mike Pence with his wife Karen visited the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz.

caption Pence and Poland’s President Andrzej Duda with first lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda stand at the “Arbeit Macht Frei” gate in Oswiecim, Poland, February 15, 2019. source Kacper Pempel/Reuters

Thousands of English students missed school to attend one of more than 60 climate protests across the country.

caption People take part in a “youth strike for climate change” demonstration in London February 15. source Simon Dawson/Rueters

Attention remained on the southern border as President Donald Trump declared a national emergency to fund a border wall.

caption Migrants from Honduras walk in the river as they try to cross the Rio Bravo towards the United States February 16. source Alexandre Meneghini /Reuters

The 135th Carnival parade drew larger-than-life characters to its kickoff in Nice, France.

caption The float of the King of Carnival is paraded through the crowd, February 16, 2019. source Eric Gaillard/Reuters

New York Fashion Week came to a close after more than a week of shows.

caption Model Lyoka Tyagnereva is prepared backstage before The Blonds Autumn/Winter 2019 collection presentation during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2019. source Andrew Kelly/Reuters

