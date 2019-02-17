Here are the most stunning pictures from this week’s news

- source
- Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters
- Major news from this past week didn’t just create headlines. Many of the week’s top stories were captured on film.
- From festivals, fashion shows, and a funeral for a Washington legend, these photos capture the heartbreak and celebration behind this week’s top stories.
This week’s news included stunning shots from military exercises, New York Fashion Week, and a major declaration from President Donald Trump.
Amid political uproar in the US, communities in America and abroad sprang to action. Thousands of students put on demonstrations for climate policy improvements in England, and Parkland, Florida gathered to remember the 17 students that were killed in a massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
See the most stunning pictures from this week’s news:
US soldiers took part in the Cobra Gold field training military exercise in Thailand.
Source: Stars and Stripes
First lady Melania Trump made her second Valentine’s Day visit to young patients at the Children’s Inn at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, Maryland.
Read more: Business Insider
Valentine’s Day also marked the one-year anniversary of the shooting which claimed 17 lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
Washington heavyweights turned out for the funeral of former Democratic Rep. John Dingell who died last week at the age of 92.
President Donald Trump declared a national emergency to build a barrier along the southern US border.
Read more: Business Insider
Vice President Mike Pence with his wife Karen visited the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz.
Thousands of English students missed school to attend one of more than 60 climate protests across the country.
Source: Reuters
Attention remained on the southern border as President Donald Trump declared a national emergency to fund a border wall.
The 135th Carnival parade drew larger-than-life characters to its kickoff in Nice, France.
New York Fashion Week came to a close after more than a week of shows.
Read more: INSIDER