1 dead, 1 injured after an avalanche at a ski resort in New Mexico

caption Moments after the avalanche. source DFWscanner/Twitter

One man has died and another is injured after being buried in an avalanche at a ski resort in New Mexico, per Taos News.

On Twitter, Taos Ski Valley said that it’s unclear what caused the avalanche.

Witnesses told Taos News the avalanche sounded like an earthquake.

The skiers were rescued and transported to a nearby medical clinic for further medical attention.

One skier has died and another is injured after an avalanche at a ski resort in New Mexico, per Taos News. The avalanche happened near Kachina Peak, Taos Ski Valley resort’s highest peak, according to a statement from the resort.

“The ski patrol and nearby witnesses immediately responded to the scene and rescued two skiers who had been buried by snow,” the statement said. “The skiers received medical attention at the ski valley and were then swiftly transported to local medical facilities.”

The men, both of whom have not been identified, were then taken to the resort’s Mogul Medical Clinic before being transported to more advanced medical facilities to be treated for their injuries, the Santa Few New Mexican reported.

A skier transported to Holy Cross Hospital died from his injuries, the hospital CEO confirmed to the Santa Fe New Mexican. The second man was transported by helicopter to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque. He was in critical condition.

On Thursday afternoon, rescuers determined that there were “no additional victims.”

An eyewitness who spoke to Taos News under the condition of anonymity likened the moment on the slopes to an earthquake.

“I see two people trying to come down and a third person on the left. They were really good skiers it looked like,” she said. “I turned my back to put my bindings on … and then I heard a sound. It sounded like an earthquake coming.”

#UPDATE: One of the two skiers buried in an the avalanche yesterday at @TaosSkiValley has now died.

The other victim remains in critical condition at @UNMHospitals . ???? Taos News/Morgan Timms pic.twitter.com/cM9MgSjJen — Shellye Leggett (@ShellyeL_TV) January 18, 2019

BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: One of the two men injured this afternoon during the avalanche at Taos Ski Valley has died, according to Holy Cross Hospital CEO Bill Patten.https://t.co/HBtx3pTX6E pic.twitter.com/bfmTICxOHq — The Taos News (@taosnews) January 18, 2019

What a day. I’m on vacation skiing in Taos NM, and missed an avalanche by about 10 minutes. It trapped two skiers who were pulled by Ski Patrol and fellow skiers both with major injuries. Props to everyone who ran to the scene and helped in the rescue. Prayers to the injured! pic.twitter.com/DxKwl9RjtP — DFW Scanner (@DFWscanner) January 18, 2019

BREAKING NEWS:

An avalanche has buried an unknown number of people near Kachina Peak, the highest point at Taos Ski Valley ski resort. pic.twitter.com/iZxAh09G0F — Rob Quirk (@KOAARobQuirk) January 17, 2019

On Twitter, Taos Ski Valley said that it’s unclear what caused the avalanche, but an investigation will be launched.

At 11:30AM today, an inbounds avalanche occurred on the K3 shoot off of Kachina Peak. Taos Ski Valley Ski Patrol immediately responded to the scene. The trigger of the avalanche is unknown at this time but a full investigation of the incident and its cause will be conducted. — Taos Ski Valley (@TaosSkiValley) January 17, 2019

The safety of our guests and staff is of the utmost importance to us. Our thoughts and support to all those involved including guests, witnesses and first responders. — Taos Ski Valley (@TaosSkiValley) January 17, 2019

The Taos Ski Valley team extends its appreciation for the professionalism of all of the staff and responding agencies involved in this incident. We will provide another update as more information becomes clear. — Taos Ski Valley (@TaosSkiValley) January 17, 2019

“The safety of our guests and staff is of the utmost importance to us,” the statement on Twitter said. “Our thoughts and support to all those involved including guests, witnesses, and first responders.”

On Friday, the resort tweeted a follow-up statement.

“Our hearts are with the individuals, their family, and friends, as well as the larger community that has been affected, including other visitors and our dedicated staff,” the tweet said.

We are deeply saddened by yesterday’s events. Our hearts are with the individuals, their family and friends, as well as the larger community that has been affected, including other visitors and our dedicated staff. — Taos Ski Valley (@TaosSkiValley) January 18, 2019

