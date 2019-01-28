15 glamorous photos of Florida during its ’50s vacation heyday

caption Four models show off the latest in swimsuit fashion while laying on a Florida beach, 1950. source Nina Leen/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

After World War II, Florida’s population boomed throughout the 1950s.

The state also became one of the hottest vacation destinations of the decade.

From fishing to swimming to tobogganing, there were endless activities for Floridians and visitors to explore.

Florida in the 1950s was the place to be. The state’s population was on the rise, and many families opted to move to the Sunshine State following the end of World War II.

To top that off, it boasted a tropical climate and many fun, outdoorsy attractions for vacationers. From fishing to swimming to tobogganing, there was never a shortage of things to do and see.

Here are 15 glamorous photos of Florida during its 1950s heyday.

Many people were vacationing in (and moving to) Florida following the end of World War II.

caption Woman fishing in Florida, 1950s. source Hulton Archive/Getty Images

The first post-war boom happened from 1945-1950. At the time, a Gallop poll asked US citizens where they would most like to live, and Florida and California were the top two responses.

In just a decade, Florida experienced a population boom.

caption A group of women at the beach, 1950s. source Bettmann/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

According to the Florida Humanities Council, the state’s population grew from 1.9 million in 1940 to 2.7 million in 1950: “Florida was the cheap alternative to California. Buoyed by prosperity and the lure of unhurried beaches and warm Februaries, migrants began to pour into the Sunshine State.”

Brands and advertisers were attracted to the tropical climate and exotic animals.

caption Ginger Stanley. source Bruce Mozert/Three Lions/Getty Images

In this photo, secretary and model Ginger Stanley sits above a pit of alligators to pose for an ad campaign for her company in Silver Springs, Florida.

Underwater cameras were also popularized in the 1950s.

caption Ginger Stanley. source George Pickow/Three Lions/Getty Images

In this photo, Ginger Stanley is learning how to use an underwater camera, popularized during the mid-50s thanks to oceanographer Jacques Cousteau. At the end of one of his expeditions in 1956, Cousteau had amassed 1,200 photographs – the biggest collection of underwater color photographs ever taken, at the time.

This stunning underwater shot was part of a live “mermaid” show.

caption The aqua ballet of the Weeki Wachee Mermaids. source Three Lions/Getty Images

The Weeki Wachee Mermaids of Florida show is still up and running. Spectators can watch live “mermaids” swim, take a cruise down the river, and go for a dip in Buccaneer Bay.

And here are the mermaids, sans tails, posing on the deck before their show.

caption Weeki Watchee mermaids circa 1950. source Three Lions/Getty Images

“The mermaids took etiquette and ballet lessons,” according to the Weeki Wachee Springs State Park website.

Beach fashion was an integral part of Florida vacation life.

caption Four models showing off the latest in swimwear. source Nina Leen/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

These four models are lounging in the Florida sand while showing off the latest in swimwear and ’50s beach fashion.

And stripes were having a moment.

caption Models in striped beach attire. source Nina Leen/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

Actress Brigitte Bardot also helped usher the bikini to mainstream fashion in 1952.

Speed boats and small docks could be seen along the idyllic Miami Beach shoreline.

caption Miami Beach shoreline. source Hulton Archive/Getty Images

This view of the Miami Beach shoreline faces South along Indian Creek Drive and promenade. Hotels visible in the background are the Malabo, Saxony (now Faena), and Hotel Croydon. The latter two are still operating.

Florida was also rife with swimming pools, like this Olympic-sized one at the MacFadden-Deauville Hotel.

caption Diving. source Pictorial Parade/Getty Images

Vacationers watch as a man takes an impressive dive into the Olympic-sized swimming pool at the MacFadden-Deauville Hotel, which is now the Deauville Beach Resort.

Tobogganing was another popular vacation activity, especially for the adventurous traveler.

caption A woman on a toboggan. source FPG/Getty Images

Gliding atop crystal blue waters on a toboggan is still a popular activity in Florida. In this photo, a woman is having the time of her life at Cypress Gardens, Winter Haven, in 1950.

Fishing has been a longtime favorite sport of Floridians and vacationers alike.

caption Miami Beach Rod & Reel Club circa 1950. source International Game Fish Association via Getty Images

Here, groups of vacationers are about to dock their fishing boat at the Miami Beach Rod & Reel Club in Miami Beach, Florida. Many people planned their trips to the state around fishing, with areas like Tampa and Key West boasting ideal conditions for the sport.

This publicity photo shows women playing leapfrog on a sunny beach.

caption Leapfrog. source Transcendental Graphics/Getty Images

This promotional photo was used by the Scotty Bjurstrom Agency, and is yet another example of the Florida idealism of the ’50s.

And these women were getting a workout in on Lake Eloise, Florida.

caption Women lifting a boat, 1950s. source Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images

Boat rides have long been a favorite summer activity in America.

But if there’s one activity that has endured the test of time, it’s soaking up those Florida rays.

caption Women getting some sun, 1950s. source Nina Leen/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

Don’t forget the SPF.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.