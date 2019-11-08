35 unexpected places the Berlin Wall ended up around the world

caption Two segments of the Berlin Wall reside in the Hilton Anatole in Dallas, Texas. source Hilton Anatole

After the Berlin Wall came down on November 9, 1989, pieces of it scattered around the world.

These photos show the surprising places the pieces ended up, from the grounds of the Vatican to a bathroom in Las Vegas.

Three decades after the fall of the Berlin Wall, which once separated East Berlin from West Berlin, hundreds of the portions of the barrier stand scattered in countries throughout the world.

In fact, more pieces of it actually reside in other countries than in Germany itself, according to The Guardian.

We’ve put together a collection of images that show where pieces of the wall stand today and how they look in different countries, from a segment gifted to Nelson Mandela in South Africa to a massive display in Los Angeles.

The East Side Gallery is approximately a one-mile portion of the Berlin Wall in Berlin, Germany. The gallery is filled with symbolic artwork, like this one of a car breaking through the wall.

Over the years, segments of the Berlin Wall have been gifted and sold to countries around the world. Here, portions of the Wall are up for sale at a storage yard in Teltow, Germany.

Three segments of the Berlin Wall were gifted to the United Nations Headquarters in New York City by the Federal Republic of Germany. The illustration displays a boy and a girl meeting over the wall.

“The Day the Wall Came Down” is a statue in the George H.W. Bush Library, in College Station, Texas. The statue depicts horses bolting for freedom over six broken segments of the Berlin Wall.

source Wikimedia Commons

This 12-foot section of the Berlin Wall was given to Olympic champion Usain Bolt by the city of Berlin after he broke the world records in the 100 and 200 meter finals of the World Athletics Championships in 2009. The gift sits at the Jamaica Military Museum and Library in Kingston.

In 2004, the Seoul Metropolitan Government announced the creation of an open plaza area in Seoul, South Korea, that would be known as Berlin Square. With three segments of the Berlin Wall, street lights from Berlin, benches, and German trees, the Plaza has been built to stand as a symbol of hope for the reunification of North and South Korea.

The Newseum, an interactive museum of news and journalism in Washington, D.C., houses eight 12-foot-high concrete sections of the Berlin Wall. Next to them, you’ll find a three-story East German guard tower that used to be located near Checkpoint Charlie.

These four pieces of the Berlin Wall stand in Indonesian sculptor Teguh Ostenrik’s workshop, located in Depok, Indonesia. Ostenrik brought the four original sections to Indonesia in 1990.

This piece of the Berlin Wall has been on display at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley, California, since 1990.

If you happen to be at Chicago’s Western Brown Line L Station, located in the Lincoln Square neighborhood, look out for an 11-foot-tall and 4-foot-wide portion of the Berlin Wall. The piece was given to the city by the Senate and City of Berlin as a commemorative relic.

This portion of the Berlin Wall traveled from Hamburg to Miami Dade College’s Wolfs Campus in Miami, Florida, last year. On the day of its unveiling, around 1,500 people gathered at the campus with German flags to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the fall of the wall.

A piece of the Berlin Wall resides in Ein Hod, Israel. Ein Hod was founded in 1953 by a group of artists and remains an art-centered community where around 150 artists and their families reside.

In 1991, Perfil Group, an Argentinian news company based in Buenos Aires, bought 20 segments of the Berlin Wall. The segments represent symbols of freedom to the company and stand protected behind a sheet of glass in the company’s lobby.

There’s another segment of the wall in Buenos Aires at the garden of San Martin palace, the headquarters of Argentina’s Foreign Ministry.

Oddly enough, a section of the Berlin Wall was installed into the men’s restroom of the Main Street station Casino, Brewery and Hotel, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The wall is protected by glass and can be observed by female visitors with the help of the area’s security guards.

Local artists will often paint portions of the wall. Here, Victor Landeta, a street artists, spray paints a portrait of Nelson Mandela on a segment of the Berlin Wall in Kleinmachnow, Germany.

In 1990, the Museum Haus am Checkpoint Charlie (Checkpoint Charlie Museum) in Berlin presented this segment of the wall to the Andrei Sakharov Museum and Public Center in Moscow, Russia. It was decorated by artists and rises above the lawn near the museum building today.

When visiting the Vatican Gardens of Vatican City, you’ll come across a slab of the Berlin Wall that was allegedly won by former Ferrari motor sport director Marco Piccinini during an auction in 1990. He gifted it to the Vatican in 1994.

In this photo, schoolchildren can be seen walking near a piece of the Berlin Wall that sits on display in Battery Park in New York City.

This 12-foot-tall portion of the Berlin Wall is on display at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library in Yorba Linda, California. It is covered with red, white, and blue graffiti on the side that faced democratic West Berlin while the side facing East Berlin remains unpainted.

Here, a chunk of the Berlin Wall can be seen through lush trees in Yokohama, a Japanese city that sits south of Tokyo.

The European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, also contains original pieces of the Berlin Wall.

Ten segments of the Berlin Wall are on display outside of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles, California. The structure weights 25 tons.

Plaza Berlin was built in coordination with the German Embassy of Guatemala and the Municipality of Guatemala in Guatemala City. The large space holds three sections of the Berlin Wall, a fountain made with Venetian mosaics brought by German residents in the country, and stunning panoramic views of the city.

Chapman University, located in Orange, California, has one of the largest displays of the Berlin Wall on a university campus. The section of the wall is surrounded by an Abraham Lincoln quote which says, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.”

A three-ton portion of the Berlin Wall is on permanent display at the Armory in Seattle, Washington.

Sections of the Berlin Wall stand as historical remnants in the Cold War exhibition of the Royal Air Force Museum, located in the village of Cosford, England.

The Royal Engineers Museum, in Gillingham, England, also holds a portion of the Berlin Wall.

In addition, a segment of the wall resides outside the Imperial War Museum, in London, England.

The Blloku district of Tirana, Albania, unveiled this portion of the Berlin Wall as part of a memorial to honor victims of communism in the country.

The French municipality of Courbevoie bought this piece of the Berlin Wall back in 1990. It sits on display in the La Defense business district and includes a painting by famed German artist Kiddy Citny.

This colorful portion of the Berlin Wall resides at The Wende Museum and Archive of the Cold War in Culver City, California. It was painted by French-born and Berlin-based artist Thierry Noir.

Children play in a park in Torrejon de Ardoz, Spain, where a section of the Berlin Wall resides.

This portion of the Berlin Wall, located in front of St. George’s Cathedral in Cape Town, South Africa, was given to former South African President Nelson Mandela in the 1990s.

The Hilton Anatole in Dallas, Texas, has two sections of the Berlin Wall in its Trinity Corridor.