These images show US troops training in spaces so tight they’ll make you sweat

caption U.S. Army Reserve Pvt. Kenneth Collins, 376th Engineer Firefighter Detachment, pulls himself from a confined space familiarization tube at Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) 86-18-02 at Fort McCoy, Wis., August 13, 2018. source US Army

A space is confined if it has a limited or restricted entry or exit point.

“Confined spaces include, but are not limited to, tanks, vessels, silos, storage bins, hoppers, vaults, pits, manholes, tunnels, equipment housings, ductwork, pipelines, etc.,” according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

And the US military trains for all different kinds of scenarios in such spaces.

Here’s what they do.

The main reason the military conducts confined space training is for rescues, oftentimes a fellow service member who may become trapped while doing some kind of maintenance.

caption Air Force Joseph Chavez from the 120th Airlift Wing, Montana Air National Guard performs a confined space rescue on Feb. 13, 2017. source US Air Force

Such as a fellow airman working on an aircraft.

caption Senior Airman Jada Lutsky, a fuel system specialist with Pennsylvania Air National Guard, dons a respirator during a confined spaces rescue exercise on Feb. 24, 2018. source US Air Force

Sometimes they have to be tethered into the confined space.

caption Members of the 911th Technical Rescue Engineer Company enter a manhole and extract simulated patients during a training exercise on August 1, 2018. source DoD

Military firefighter units often train for such confined space scenarios.

caption Army Spc. Ridwan Salaudeen, 758th Firefighter Detachment, climbs through a confined space at Fort McCoy, Wis. on August 9, 2017. source US Army

Service members even train in building collapse simulators.

caption An Army Reserve soldier navigates his way through a building collapse simulator at Fort McCoy, Wis. on August 13, 2018. source US Army

Or for hazmat situations.

caption Marine Cpl. Seth White, a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) defense specialist, crawls through an underground tunnel while wearing a Level-C hazmat suit on Oct. 3, 2018. source US Marine Corps

This variety of confined spaces training scenarios give troops experience in how to read site maps and determine what kind of equipment and procedures to use.

caption Army Reserve Spc. Alex Thompson, 376th Engineer Firefighter Detachment, crawls through a tube for training at Fort McCoy, Wis. on August 13, 2018. source US Army

But first they have to get used to the confined spaces.

caption Army Reserve Brett Lehmann, 376th Engineer Firefighter Detachment, crawls through a tube for confined space familiarization training at Fort McCoy, Wis. on August 13, 2018. source US Army

And the whole thing seems pretty grueling.