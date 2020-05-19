Pier 1 is asking for approval to shut down its business and close all its stores

- Pier 1 Imports is asking for court approval to wind down its retail operations.
- The home goods retailer filed for bankruptcy protection in February.
- But, the coronavirus pandemic has thwarted its efforts to find a buyer who would keep the business going.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Pier 1 Imports is seeking court approval to shut down its business completely, it said in a press release on Tuesday.
The home goods retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in February. In January, it said it would close about half of its stores – or about 450 locations – for good.
But on Tuesday, Pier 1 said it would look to shut down after failing to find a buyer who would continue to keep the business going, a process it said had been complicated by the coronavirus pandemic.
“The challenging retail environment has been significantly compounded by the profound impact of COVID-19, hindering our ability to secure such a buyer and requiring us to wind down,” Robert Riesbeck, Pier 1’s CEO and CFO said in the release.
Pier 1 said it would continue to seek a buyer for its e-commerce business, inventory, and intellectual property in the meantime.
The retailer said it would begin liquidation sales once its stores are able to reopen to conduct them. In a notice on its website, Pier 1 said it expects to continue operating stores until early fall 2020, and that store closure dates would vary by location.