Pier 1 is asking for approval to shut down its business and close all its stores

Pier 1 Imports is asking for court approval to wind down its retail operations.

The home goods retailer filed for bankruptcy protection in February.

But, the coronavirus pandemic has thwarted its efforts to find a buyer who would keep the business going.

Pier 1 Imports is seeking court approval to shut down its business completely, it said in a press release on Tuesday.

The home goods retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in February. In January, it said it would close about half of its stores – or about 450 locations – for good.

But on Tuesday, Pier 1 said it would look to shut down after failing to find a buyer who would continue to keep the business going, a process it said had been complicated by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The challenging retail environment has been significantly compounded by the profound impact of COVID-19, hindering our ability to secure such a buyer and requiring us to wind down,” Robert Riesbeck, Pier 1’s CEO and CFO said in the release.

Pier 1 said it would continue to seek a buyer for its e-commerce business, inventory, and intellectual property in the meantime.

The retailer said it would begin liquidation sales once its stores are able to reopen to conduct them. In a notice on its website, Pier 1 said it expects to continue operating stores until early fall 2020, and that store closure dates would vary by location.