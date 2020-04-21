Pierce Brosnan says he and Quentin Tarantino got so ‘stonkered’ on martinis that the director drunk-pitched a Bond movie to him

caption Pierce Brosnan starred in four James Bond movies. source Esquire UK/Rich Polk/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company/MGM/UA Distribution Co/United International Pictures

Pierce Brosnan told fans that he and Quentin Tarantino once got so drunk on martinis that they wanted to make a James Bond movie together.

While livestreaming a watchalong of “Goldeneye” for Esquire, Brosnan told the story of how he and Tarantino met for drinks at the Four Seasons shortly after “Kill Bill: Vol. 2.”

Brosnan and Tarantino then got drunk on martinis and apple martinis together: “We were fairly stonkered. I was fairly stonkered.”

Brosnan said: “He was pounding the table saying ‘you are the best James Bond, I wanna do James Bond with you.'”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Pierce Brosnan told fans that he and Quentin Tarantino once got so drunk together the director wanted to make a James Bond movie with him.

Brosnan was live-streaming a watchalong of his first Bond movie, “Goldeneye,” for Esquire from his Hawaii home when a fan asked him in the live-comments if he and Tarantino would ever make a spy movie together.

“Yes, I’d love to think so,” Brosnan said. “Quentin, you know where to find me.”

Brosnan then confirmed that the director did indeed try to make a Bond movie with him during a martini-fuelled meet-up the two of them had one evening.

“It was after ‘Kill Bill: Vol. 2.’ He wanted to meet me, so I went up into Hollywood one day. I met him at the Four Seasons,” Brosnan said. “I got there at seven o’clock. I like to be punctual, I’m always punctual. 7.15 came round, no Quentin. He was upstairs doing press on ‘Kill Bill.'”

While Brosnan waited for the director to wrap up his junkets, a familiar drink arrived for the then-007.

“Someone sent over a martini, so I had a martini. And I waited till 7.30. And I thought well, where the heck is he? Word came down – apologies. So, I thought well, I’ll have another martini.”

“And eventually he came down and he started ordering apple martinis. Well, we were fairly stonkered. I was fairly stonkered,” Brosnan told viewers. “He was pounding the table saying ‘you are the best James Bond, I wanna do James Bond with you.’ It was very close quarters in the restaurant. I said ‘Quentin, please calm down, calm down.’ But you don’t tell Quentin Tarantino to calm down.”

Brosnan, whose best Bond film is “Goldeneye” according to Rotten Tomatoes (78% rating), was equally as excited at the prospect of doing a Bond movie with Tarantino as the director was, and the thought of a collaboration between the two is certainly interesting. However, their idea never came to fruition.

“He wanted to do James Bond, I went back to the shop and told them but wasn’t meant to be. No Quentin Tarantino for James Bond. What a shame. That would be a good one to watch.”

Watch the full video below:

Read more:

How cinematography in ‘Casino Royale’ revolutionized the Bond franchise

14 spy movies on Netflix that will keep you happy until ‘No Time to Die’ comes out

Daniel Craig said he won’t leave any of his $125 million fortune to his children as he finds the idea of inheritance ‘distasteful’