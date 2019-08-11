A wild pack of Pikachus has taken over a Japanese neighborhood for a week-long Pokémon celebration

Kevin Webb, Business Insider US
The Pokémon Company

  • Pikachu Outbreak is an annual festival held in Yokohama, Japan and this year its running from Aug. 6 to Aug. 12.
  • Yokohama’s Minato Mirai neighborhood has been redecorated with tons of Pikachu memorabilia to mark the occasion, including subway turnstyles that call out “Pika!” as people enter and leave the station.
  • The festival also features daily dance performances with dozens of costumed Pikachus, and shops are giving discounts to visitors wearing Pikachu clothing.
Is it possible to have too much Pikachu? The Pokémon mascot is already having a massive year with a blockbuster film and a brand new Pokémon game on the way later this year. But Pikachu fever has gone even further in Japan, with a special event called Pikachu Outbreak taking over an entire neighborhood in one of the country’s largest cities.

Pikachu Outbreak is an annual festival held in the Minatomirai neighborhood of Yokohama. Minatomirai is located about 20 miles south of Tokyo, and is Japan’s second largest city in terms of population. From Aug. 6 to Aug. 12 the neighborhood will be transformed with all sorts of Pikachu memorabilia, and visitors wearing Pikachu gear will receive special discounts from local stores.

Each day dozens of costumed Pikachus parade through the streets of Minatomirai and participate in themed dance performances across the neighborhood.

Here’s are some scenes from Pikachu Outbreak 2019:

A Pikachu with an afro was leading a special LED-lit dance show outside the Yokohama Museum of Art.

Dozens of Pikachus team up each day for choreographed dances.

The different dances had their own themes each day too.

Pikachu wasn’t the only Pokémon on the scene, a parade of Eevees invaded the festival as well.

The decorated subway turn styles call out “Pika!” as people enter and leave the station.

Shops were also offering discounts to customers wearing Pikachu gear.

Pikachu Outbreak is an annual event, bringing hundreds of people to Miraiminato and Yokohama each year.