Pillsbury is joining Aldi and King Arthur Flour in recalling flour amid E.coli concerns

Pillsbury’s parent company, Hometown Food Company, is recalling flour due to E. coli concerns.

Hometown Food and ADM Milling Co. announced a voluntary recall of two lot codes of five-pound Pillsbury Best Bread Flour. The recall affects roughly 4,620 cases of flour.

The recalled flour has been sold in 10 states: Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

“There have been no reports of any illnesses associated with this product and this recall has been issued out of an abundance of caution,” Hometown Food said in a statement. “Hometown Food Company has been informed by ADM Milling Co., that certain wheat used to make these two lots of Pillsbury Best 5 lb. Bread Flour has been linked to E. coli illnesses associated with other flour products produced at the ADM mill in Buffalo.”

Flour from ADM Milling Co. has been linked to a strain of E. coli that has infected at least 17 people in 8 states.

Last week, King Arthur Flour announced a recall of 14,218 cases of five-pound Unbleached All-Purpose Flour made in partnership with ADM Milling Co. In May, ADM and Aldi recalled five-pound bags of Baker’s Corner All Purpose Flour due to E. coli contamination concerns.

The recalled Pillsbury flour has the following lot codes:

Pillsbury Best Bread Flour – Lot Code: 8 342; Use-by date: JUN 08 2020

Pillsbury Best Bread Flour – Lot Code: 8 343; Use-by date: JUN 09 2020

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cautions against consuming raw dough – not only because of salmonella risks linked to raw eggs, but also because of the danger of E. coli contamination connected to unbaked flour.

E. coli infections often induce severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting. Roughly 5% to 10% of people who are infected develop hemolytic uremic syndrome, a potentially life-threatening kidney complication.