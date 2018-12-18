This pinecone-shaped treehouse rents for just $350 a night. People are calling it “utterly magical.”

source Alissa Kolom

The design firm O2 Treehouse is listing its pinecone-shaped structure for just $350 a night on Airbnb.

The home is also available for purchase starting at $150,000.

Located just outside Santa Cruz, California, the Pinecone Treehouse offers breathtaking views of the California Redwoods.

The trend of tiny living has reached new heights with adult treehouses, a craze combining the the whimsy of childhood with the simplicity of miniature homes.

Recent years have ushered in all manners of treehouses, including glass structures, suspended cabins, and multi-million-dollar beachfront oases. Even Microsoft has constructed treehouses as a meeting spot for its employees in Redmond, California.

But few structures reflect the grandeur of their surroundings more than the Pinecone Treehouse, a five-and-a-half-ton home with 360-degree views of the California Redwoods.

Though the outside resembles a floating pinecone, the inside offers the amenities of a traditional dwelling. Take a look.

At its highest, the treehouse hovers almost 60 feet above the ground.

The main house is suspended 35 feet above the forest floor.

Transparent glass windows offer stunning views of the California Redwoods.

The windows can make the home chilly at night, so it’s recommended that guests bring blankets and warm clothing.

The structure was built and designed by O2 Treehouse, which has constructed dozens of treehouses since opening in 2005.

The firm focuses on achieving harmony between construction and nature.

The treehouse includes a single bedroom and bathroom, but there’s enough space for a set of twin beds.

To get to the pinecone-shaped structure, visitors have to ascend a steep ladder and pass through a trap door.

There’s even a harness system to make guests feel safer as they climb their way to the top.

A small bridge connects the main house to a ground-level bathroom.

The bathroom includes a hot shower, composting toilet, and sink.

Even the shower provides views of the forest canopy.

The home caters to adventurers who are willing to living without a kitchen, television, air conditioner, or washer. But at least there’s Wifi.

The treehouse rents for $350 a night on Airbnb.

You can also put in an offer, with the price starting at $150,000.

Airbnb users are calling it “utterly magical.”

“It was unforgettable,” one couple wrote. “There is nothing like waking up in the foggy treetops. We didn’t want to get out of bed.”