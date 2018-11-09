Ping An Good Doctor, UMP and Zheng He Announce Strategic Cooperation Building Online and Offline Family Doctor Service Network

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 9 November 2018 – Ping An Good Doctor (the “Company”, stock code: 1833.HK), UMP Healthcare Holdings Limited (“UMP”, stock code: 722.HK) and Zheng He Health and Medical Resources Limited (“Zheng He”) today announced their strategic cooperation. The three parties will make full use of their respective advantages and resources to jointly build an online and offline family doctor services network and realize the shared vision of “providing each family with a trusted family doctor”. This cooperation also aims to help the government to achieve the goal of promoting and developing family doctor services across China.

According to the strategic cooperation agreement, Ping An Good Doctor, UMP and Zheng He will carry out in-depth cooperation on various aspects, such as improving the medical service capacity and capability of online and offline doctors, perfecting the closed loop of online and offline medical services, expanding the offline clinic network, optimizing and improving the “GOLD Training Plan” to provide better, more personalized and efficient services for both doctors and users.

In terms of improving the medical service capacity and capability, UMP will provide training to the Ping An Good Doctor medical team under the General Practice Oriented Learning and Development Training Program (“GOLD Training Programme”), further improving the consultation skills and clinical technology of doctors, and providing a large number of online users with medical health consultation services which are of higher quality and in line with international standards. In the future, doctors who have been through the medical training and passed the “GOLD Training Program” will be able to provide efficient and high-quality telemedicine consultation services on the platform to meet the growing demand of online consultations.

In the meantime, Ping An Good Doctor and UMP will improve the closed loop of online and offline medical services through the sharing of medical resources. Ping An Good Doctor is a leading one-stop healthcare ecosystem platform in China, while UMP has a network of more than 600 family doctors/general practitioners clinics across China. The two parties will jointly provide users with high quality online and offline medical services.

In the future, online users of Ping An Good Doctor will be able to enjoy quality face-to-face offline primary care services through UMP’s owned and managed clinics (including public community health centers) located across Beijing, Shanghai and the Greater Bay Area (including Hong Kong); Ping An Good Doctor’s global leading mobile medical technology will also enable users of UMP’s offline medical centers and clinics to manage their health and booking before the consultation and also engage such users for follow up after the consultation through their mobile phone, helping all three parties to expand and engage more new online and offline users.

In terms of expanding the network of offline clinics, Ping An Good Doctor and UMP will work closely with various regional governments to establish more high quality clinics and service locations across the country, providing users with online and offline integrated medical services. At present, the Greater Bay Area and other regions are introducing new technologies with a positive and open attitude, with the aim of improving the capacity and capability level of primary health services. According to the “Guangdong Provincial Action Plan to Promote ‘Internet +’ Medical Health (2018-2020)”, by 2020, the top three hospitals in Guangdong will fully utilize “Internet

+” medical services, and medical health artificial intelligence (AI) technology will cover county-level hospitals, township hospitals and community health service centers.

In the long-term, the three parties will make full use of their advantages and further optimize and improve the “GOLD Training Programme”, as well as to provide online and offline comprehensive consultation and clinical services. Ping An Good Doctor has the world’s leading mobile medical technology and AI technology, a large number of online consulting cases and data; UMP owns and manages more than 600 offline clinics in China (including Hong Kong) as well as overall delivery and management of the training plan “GOLD Training Plan”, with the aim of developing more high quality family doctors; Zheng He has rich resources in medical technology in North America.

Regarding the strategic cooperation, Mr. Wang Tao, Chairman and CEO of Ping An Good Doctor, said, “UMP has rich experience in family doctor services, and the cooperation with the Greater Bay Area community hospital and clinic network is impressive; Zheng He has rich experience and a plethora of global medical technology resources in the medical health industry. Through this strategic cooperation, Ping An Good Doctor will further improve the service level and efficiency, establish a larger network of offline primary clinics, improve the closed loop of online and offline integrated services, and provide convenient and premium medical and health services for both domestic and overseas consumers.”

Dr. Sun Yiu Kwong, Chairman and CEO of UMP, stated, “UMP is always acting in line with the national policy of developing more general practitioners and patient triage through primary care. UMP does so by providing the GOLD Training Programme to family doctors who are practicing in public community health centers, improving the clinical skills of these family doctors and empowering them to better implement the government’s policies of contracting a dedicated family doctor for each citizen or family. UMP has been very active in setting up public-private partnership community health centers, thereby expanding its geographical reach of clinics and also clinical service capabilities. The cooperation with Ping An Good Doctor and Zheng He brings the three parties together, allowing each party to share their resources, needs and benefits with each other. Ping An Good Doctor can improve UMP’s information technology capacity and empower UMP to adopt a more aggressive expansion strategy, enable UMP to develop new corporate healthcare management plans and develop new and innovative commercial health insurance products. On the other hand, Zheng He will be using its resources and network to assist UMP to develop precise medical solutions that are most suitable for the three parties’ users and patients. Working together, the three parties shall strive to create a comprehensive medical ecosystem.”

Zheng He’s CEO, Mr. Law Siu Wah, Eddie, said, “We are very excited to cooperate with Ping An Good Doctor and UMP. Zheng He’s vision is to become the ultimate and most crucial service link between patients and high quality medical service providers in the market. Zheng He is a strategic shareholder of Ping An Good Doctor, as well as of UMP, and will continue to seek out innovators in different fields to create an ecosystem together. In this way, we can work together with customers and patients to find out the medical solutions that best suit their needs. We will work closely with Ping An Good Doctor and UMP to realize this vision. We look forward to contributing our expertise, capital and insights to other partners in the market.”

About Ping An Good Doctor (1833.HK)

Ping An Good Doctor is the leading one-stop healthcare ecosystem platform in China. By combining “mobile health + AI technology”, the Company strives to provide every family with a family doctor, every person with an e-health profile and everyone with a healthcare management plan. Ping An Good Doctor has established a comprehensive, one-stop healthcare ecosystem covering family doctor services, consumer healthcare services, a health mall as well as health management and wellness interaction.

As of the end of June 2018, there were 228 million registered users and the Company’s MAU reached 48.6 million. Ping An Good Doctor is today the largest mobile medical application in China in terms of user scale. Ping An Good Doctor employs more than a thousand medical personnel (Assistant Supervisor Level or above from Class III Grade A Hospitals) in its in-house medical team and contracts with 4,650 renowned external doctors. This in-house medical team, empowered by our proprietary AI technology, provides users with 24 x 7 online consultation services. In its offline partnership network, Ping An Good Doctor collaborates with approximately 3,100 hospitals (including more than 1,200 Class III Grade A hospitals) to provide services such as hospital referral, appointment and inpatient arrangements. Ping An Good Doctor also partners with more than 2,000 healthcare institutions, including physical examination centers, dental clinics, cosmetic surgery institutions and more than 10,000 pharmacy outlets, to provide relevant health and wellness services to our users. By integrating its AI-empowered medical team, external doctors and offline network, Ping An Good Doctor has established a closed-loop healthcare ecosystem which enables its users to enjoy online consultations and online drug purchases, as well as online consultations and offline follow-up treatment, thereby providing convenient, high-quality and efficient family doctor services.

In April 2015, the App “Ping An Good Doctor” was officially launched. In May 2016, Ping An Good Doctor completed an A round financing and raised US$500 million. In December 2017, Ping An Good Doctor completed the pre-IPO financing from Softbank Vision Fund, during which it raised US$400 million. On 4 May 2018, Ping An Good Doctor became the No.1 listed internet health-tech company in the world when it joined the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, stock code 01833.HK. Ping An Good Doctor’s IPO cornerstone investors include Blackrock, Capital Group, GIC, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Khazanah Nasional Berhad, Swiss Re and CP Group.

About UMP (722.HK)

UMP is a people-centric healthcare services provider. UMP was founded in 1990 by a group of multi-disciplinary physicians and healthcare professionals who were filled with enthusiasm and a sense of mission to provide professional healthcare services.

UMP provides customized healthcare solutions to over 3,000 corporations, institutions and insurance companies across Hong Kong, Macau and the Greater China region. Equipped with over 28 years of professional experience, UMP offers a comprehensive range of healthcare services through a network of more than 600 self-operated and affiliated medical centres and clinics located across Hong Kong, Macau, Zhuhai, Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen. UMP administers over 10,000 health management plans, serving 1.5 million patient visits annually.

UMP is also quickly expanding its clinic network across China through a combination of owned, managed and invested primary care clinics. UMP is benefiting from various Greater Bay Area government policies and is exporting its general practice doctor training programmes to family doctors in community health centers in China, thereby empowering these family doctors to enhance their quality of services, with the aim of serving UMP’s growing corporate members and its commercial health insurance partners.





About Zheng He

One of the investment priorities of Zheng He is the future technology of the medical and healthcare ecosystem, which provides quality medical services to patients in collaboration with different innovators in the market. Zheng He has extensive experiences in the medical services industry, a vast network home and abroad, including renowned overseas medical schools and Hong Kong and international medical advisory organizations.