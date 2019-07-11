Pink slammed the ‘parenting police’ and hilariously taunted them with an image of her kids

Pink posted a photo of her two kids, daughter Willow and son Jameson, on Instagram on Monday and called out the “parenting police” who are quick to criticize how she raises her children.

In the image, her children were seen running across grass while getting sprinkled by water.

“It wasn’t even filtered. What a waste of water. And no helmet? I hope she had sunscreen. If she slips and falls she may be traumatized for life. And her mother wasn’t even there. I was….. gasp…. working!!!! In another country!” the singer sarcastically captioned the photo.

She also added a rocking out emoji, a thumb down emoji, and a middle finger emoji. Pink went on to include a few hashtags, saying, “Instagram is fun,” “opinions are like a–holes,” and “so many a–holes.” She also encouraged critics to “quickly” unfollow her if they don’t like her posts.

Additionally, Pink disabled the option for people to comment on her post.

The “What About Us” singer has clapped back at people on several occasions. In April, Pink appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and discussed a controversial photo she shared of her son not wearing a diaper, which received backlash.

On the talk show, the singer said that her family lives on a farm and her kids are often naked. Because she’s used to the environment, she wasn’t prepared for hateful comments, especially from people who “went as far as saying someone should call child services … some of the nastiest things.”

At the time, she told DeGeneres that she “cried so hard” after the criticism that she decided to not share photos and videos of her kids anymore.

In an interview that aired on NBC’s “Today” in April, the mother of two said that she has a “love-hate” relationship with social media. Pink also said that it’s “a place where love totally exists and where so many good things have happened,” but she’s aware of the downsides.

“I think people have forgotten their manners,” she said.