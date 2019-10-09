10 pink Christmas trees that are much more unique and fun than green ones

source Amazon

Deviate from traditional green Christmas trees this year with pink ones – they’re more 10x more fun and festive.

From unlit trees to ones that double up on color with pink branches and lights, here are 10 of our favorite pink Christmas trees you can buy this year – some starting at just $10.99.

Green Christmas trees are classic, but if you really want to switch things up this year, opt for a pink one.

They’re 10x more fun and festive, and because the color is so eye-catching, you might not want to decorate it so it can save you time too. In fact, some of our favorite ones come pre-lit with clear or pink lights, so all you have to do is fluff out the branches and plug in the tree.

There is a surprisingly extensive selection of pink Christmas trees available online, so we’ve chosen 10 of our favorites from Amazon, Walmart, Wayfair, and more – some start at just $10.99.

While these pink trees are gorgeous on their own, if you need additional Christmas décor inspiration for tree skirts, tree stands, ornaments, and more, check out some of our buying guides:

A 6-foot-tall unlit Christmas tree

$79.99, available at Amazon (eligible for Amazon Prime)

This 6-foot-tall tree has more than 1,400 artificial pink branch tips that can be easily fluffed out for a fuller look. Decorate it however you want, or don’t – the pink is festive enough.

Tree height: 6 feet (also available in 7.5 feet)

Base diameter: 44.5 inches

Light count: unlit

A slim pink tinsel Christmas tree

This slim tinsel tree is perfect for corners or areas with limited floor space. The deep-pink tree has more than 500 shiny tinsel branch tips and can be set up quickly.

Tree height: 6 feet (also available 7.5)

Base diameter: 20 inches

Light count: unlit

A pink pine Christmas tree with 200 clear lights

Standing at 4 feet, this pink pine tree comes pre-lit with 200 lights and branches are flocked to resemble frost. The 250 branches are bendable, so you can fluff them out however you want.

Tree height: 4 feet

Base diameter: 29 inches

Light count: 200

A tabletop Barbie-pink Christmas tree

$10.99, available at Amazon (eligible for Amazon Prime)

This Barbie-themed pink Christmas tree is perfect for desks, counters, or tables as a small centerpiece. But don’t think that the branches aren’t strong – they’ll still support the weight of many ornaments.

Tree height: 1.5 feet

Base diameter: 10 inches

Light count: unlit

A 6-foot-tall pale pink Christmas tree

If you’re not into bright Barbie pink, try a lighter one like this. The 6-foot-tall light pink Christmas tree has dense branches for a full and realistic appearance. A sturdy metal stand is included to keep the tree secure.

Tree height: 6 feet (also available in 7 feet)

Base diameter: 46 inches

Light count: unlit

A 7.5-foot-tall Christmas tree with 800 pink lights

For an even more subtler look, try a white tree with pink lights. The 800 lights peppered throughout the tree will save you tons of time decorating, and the tree comes in five sections (including a metal stand) that swing out via hinge, so you just have to stack them together and fluff out the branches.

Tree height: 7.5 feet

Base diameter: 65 inches

Light count: 800

A wavy Christmas tree with 100 pink lights

This unique wavy Christmas tree will serve as a great conversation starter when your friends come over. It’s slim enough for hallways, but tall enough that it won’t get mistaken for a coat rack. It also has nearly 900 branch tips and 100 pink lights, and comes with a sturdy metal base to keep it secure.

Tree height: 5 feet

Base diameter: 24 inches

Light count: 100

A mini pink bonsai Christmas tree

This mini pink bonsai Christmas tree is only about 20 inches tall, so it’ll be a wonderful decoration to display on tabletops or even desks. You could hang some tiny ornaments and lights throughout, or leave it as is – the flocked branches are cute enough on their own.

Tree height: 20 inches

Base diameter: N/A

Light count: unlit

A slim pink Christmas tree with 200 lights

This slim pink tree is great for hallways or small spaces. It comes pre-lit with 200 lights so you don’t have to awkwardly string lights in a tight corner.

Tree height: 4.5 feet

Base diameter: 24 inches

Light count: 200

A 4-foot Christmas tree with 250 pink lights

This tree is shorter and wider compared to some of the others here, but just as festive. It doubles up on the pink color story with matching branches and lights that can be controlled by a foot pedal.

Tree height: 4 feet

Base diameter: 38 inches

Light count: 250