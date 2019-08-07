A private jet carrying Pink’s manager and crew crash-landed and burst into flames, but nobody was hurt

A private jet carrying the singer Pink’s crew crash-landed while arriving at Aarhus Airport, Denmark early Tuesday morning.

It had been traveling from Oslo, Norway, police said. Pink performed there on Monday and is due to play in Denmark on Wednesday.

Pink’s concert organizer confirmed to Norwegian tabloid Verdens Gang that Pink wasn’t on the plane, and that all ten people onboard left unscathed.

Footage of the crash aftermath showed the plane being tipped on its nose and firefighters attending the scene.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

A private jet carrying the singer Pink’s entourage crash-landed and burst into flames in Denmark, but nobody was hurt, Danish media reported.

The Cessna 560XL crashed while arriving in Aarhus Airport, along Denmark’s east coast, around 12:38 a.m. Tuesday local time, police said in a statement.

It had been flying from Oslo, Norway, and was carrying seven passengers and three flight crew members. The passengers were four Americans, two Australians, and one Briton, while the crew consisted of a German pilot and flight attendant, and an Austrian pilot.

No one on board was hurt, police said.

caption A private Cessna 560XL aircraft seen after crashing while landing at Aarhus Airport in Tirstrup, Denmark, on August 6, 2019. source OEXENHOLT FOTO/Ritzau Scanpix via Reuters

East Jutland Police did not identify the people on the plane, but Norwegian tabloid Verdens Gang (VG) reported that Pink’s manager and other crew members were the passengers, citing Pink’s concert organizer in Oslo.

“Pink personally was not on the plane,” Kristin Svendsen, a ticket manager at Live Nation, told VG. “But her manager was there, and several other tour members, but everything has turned out OK.”

Footage from the airport showed the plane being tipped on its nose and firefighters attending the scene. Later in the day, a truck was seen towing the plane away.

Read more: Inside ‘Air Drake,’ the rapper’s new $185 million converted Boeing 767 private plane which seats 30 people

caption A truck towing the private jet away at Aarhus Airport on Tuesday. source OEXENHOLT FOTO/Ritzau Scanpi via Reuters

Pink performed in Oslo on Monday and is due to perform in Horsens, Denmark, Wednesday evening as part of her “Beautiful Trauma” tour.

It remains unclear how the crash happened and how the ten people were not injured. The Danish Accident Investigation Board is investigating, police said. The Danish foreign ministry has also notified the embassies of the various nationals of the plane, police said.

Aarhus Airport did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the incident from INSIDER.