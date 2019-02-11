Pink’s kids gave her a homemade Grammy after the singer lost at the 2019 awards show

caption Willow Sage and Pink at the 2018 Grammy Awards. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Pink lost in the only category she was nominated for at the 2019 Grammys.

The singer didn’t attend the awards show, but her kids gave her a homemade Grammy.

It was made from tinfoil.

Pink didn’t win an award at the 2019 Grammy Awards, but she did get a homemade trophy from her kids.

After losing for best pop vocal album Sunday night, the 39-year-old singer posted two photos on her Instagram showing her kids – 7-year-old Willow Sage and 2-year-old Jameson – presenting her with a handmade award made out of tinfoil. She didn’t attend the awards show at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

“Thanks Kids,” she captioned the photo. “My favorite kind of award.”

The singer said on the “Ellen DeGeneres Show” Tuesday that her husband Carey Hart presents her with a tinfoil award every time she loses at the Grammys.

The singer also posted about her loss on Twitter, but she didn’t have any bad feelings about it.

“I think it’s kind of rad that I just lost my 20th Grammy nomination,” she said. “I’m always honored to be included. Now to get this sick baby in the bathtub. Congrats to all the nominees! Have fun tonight.”

She has won three Grammys since 2002.