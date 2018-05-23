Pink Dot celebrates its 10th anniversary this year and the organisers are pulling out all the stops to make it the best one yet

Pink Dot SG will celebrate their 10 year anniversary this year, and will attempt to make this the best one yet. The Straits Times

Pink Dot SG, Singapore’s landmark annual event supporting the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community (LGBTQ),celebrate its 10th anniversary this year, the organiser announced on Tuesday (May 22).

In the lead-up to the big day on July 21, a fortnight of privately-run activities geared towards engaging Singaporeans dubbed PinkFest will take place. Movie screenings, bake sales, art talks and more are being lined up.

“For the past nine editions, Pink Dot has worked hard to win the hearts and minds of Singaporeans, to help bring the message of inclusion and diversity to everyone on this Little Red Dot,” said Pink Dot SG spokesperson Paerin Choa.

She added: “Hence, as we celebrate this important milestone, we want to call on every Singaporean who seeks a more open-minded and inclusive Singapore to stand with us, to say We Are Ready… to embrace diversity… to stand with our LGBTQ friends and family members… to engage in meaningful conversations on this issue that matters dearly to us… (and) for a Singapore that truly celebrates equality and inclusion.”

There will also be three community-led campaign videos by filmmakers Christopher Khor, Quen Wong and He Shuming that will focus on the continuing challenges faced by LGBT individuals and their families.

Continuing from its successful debut last year, Red Dot for Pink Dot returns with another fundraising drive, calling on corporate Singapore to continue taking a stand for inclusion and diversity. Last year, 120 local firms raised over S$240,000 ($178,000).

More than 60 local sponsors are already on board for 2018 and the initiative continues to be led by Darius Cheung, founder of 99.co, with other business leaders including Ho Kwon Ping (Executive Chairman of Banyan Tree Holdings), Adrianna Tan (Founder of Wobe), Gwendolyn Regina (Founder of SGEntrepreneurs), Royston Tay (Founder of Zopim), Goh Yiping (Venture Partner, Quest Ventures), and Mohan Belani (Founder of e27).