Pink smoked so much weed shooting the music video for ‘There You Go’ that she could barely keep her eyes open

caption Pink in the music video for “There You Go.” source P!NK / YouTube

Pink was so high while filming her first music video that she could hardly keep her eyes open, she revealed in an interview with Billboard about her colourful career.

The singer “looked back on some magical moments from her career” in a video for the music magazine, starting with the music video for her debut single, “There You Go,” which was released in 2000.

“I think this is the prettiest I’ve ever looked, and will ever look,” she said while watching the video.

The video sees a 19-year-old Pink crash a motorcycle into a cheating ex’s apartment window.

Of filming the scene, she said: “I’d just started riding motorcycles. I almost crashed 85 times.

“I smoked a lot of weed, too,” she added – so much so that she says director David Meyers begged her to stop.

“‘Can you wait to smoke that blunt before the next beauty shot?'” she said Meyers asked her. “‘I really want you to be able to open your eyes.'”

The interview then sees Pink look through old album covers and watch her other music videos.

Reviewing the 2006 video for “Stupid Girls,” which was considered to be a criticism of other pop stars like Paris Hilton and Jessica Simpson, the singer said: “I really enjoy making fun of other people, but also enjoy making fun of myself.”

She then goes on to talk about her 2010 Grammys performance, saying she was shocked she was allowed to perform “100 feet in the air, with no harness, with water.”

“That was so much fun,” she said. “And LL Cool J looked at my butt. But so did Rihanna. It was a good butt.”

Despite this comment, the singer admitted to dealing with body confidence issues at the time of her 2013 music video for “Just Give Me a Reason.”

“I remember being in the fitting and thinking I was so fat,” she said. “I didn’t want to wear anything sexy or revealing.”

She said looking back on it, she realized: “I was so skinny.”

“Now I’m looking at this video and I’m saying, ‘God, I was so thin,'” she said. “That’s what we do to ourselves and we should stop it.

“Now I’m almost 150 pounds and I look fucking awesome.”

Elsewhere, in the video, Pink laughed about her 2018 Super Bowl performance, where she was caught on camera spitting out a cough drop moments before going on stage to sing the national anthem.

“I wanted to die that day,” she confessed. “I still can’t believe that sound came out of my mouth when I opened it.

“I had the flu. I had planned this Super Bowl experience for my whole family, cause the Eagles were playing and we’re from Philly,” she said. “My whole family came and I was laying on the couch dying with the actual flu.”

She went on: “And then of course, the one thing the camera finds, the first place they find me is me spitting out my lozenge onto the grass. I was like, ‘Well, I tried!’ Aw, memories.”

Pink’s near two-decade career has seen her release three UK no.1 singles and albums. Her eighth studio album, “Hurts 2B Human,” was released in April this year, with lead single “Walk Me Home” debuting at no.1 on Billboard’s Adult Pop Songs chart.

The star has also made headlines outside of her music.

In April she announced she would no longer post photos of her children online after controversy surrounding a picture of her two-year-son Jameson without a diaper.

Weeks later, the star defended her children against critics when photos emerged of them running through Berlin’s Holocaust memorial.

