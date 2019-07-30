Authorities have arrested a woman they call the ‘Pink Lady Bandit’ in connection with 4 bank robberies across the East Coast in 6 days

caption The FBI says Circe Baez, 35, robbed four banks along the East Coast with the help of an accomplice. source Twitter/@FBICharlotte

Authorities have arrested a bank robbery suspect nicknamed the “Pink Lady Bandit,” accusing her of robbing four banks within six days, occasionally while carrying a “distinctive” pink handbag.

Circe Baez, 35, and a suspected accomplice, 38-year-old Alexis Morales, were arrested Sunday by investigators with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The FBI alleges Baez robbed the banks by showing the teller a note demanding money.

It’s unclear how much money she’s accused of stealing.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Authorities have arrested a woman they nicknamed the “Pink Lady Bandit,” whom they’ve accused of robbing at least four banks within six days along the East Coast.

Circe Baez, 35, and a suspected accomplice, 38-year-old Alexis Morales, were arrested Sunday by investigators with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the FBI said in a statement.

The FBI said Baez carried a “distinctive” pink handbag in two of the robberies, and wore yoga pants, tank tops, and a navy baseball hat.

Read more: Florida sinkhole turns out to be a 50-foot tunnel leading to a bank

The #PinkLadyBandit struck again in NC. She hit a bank in Hamlet yesterday. The #FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000. The same suspect has robbed banks in at least 3 states. @FBIPhiladelphia @FBIBaltimore Help us identify her and get her into custody safely. pic.twitter.com/H8fOAjoaeg — FBI Charlotte (@FBICharlotte) July 27, 2019

Authorities say Baez robbed the Orrstown Bank in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, on July 20, followed by a spree of three other robberies in Delaware and North Carolina on July 23, 24, and 26.

The FBI alleges Baez robbed the banks by showing the teller a note demanding money. It’s unclear how much money she’s accused of stealing.

Baez and Morales are currently in jail in Greenville, North Carolina, held on a $4 million bond each, the FBI said.

caption Circe Baez, 35, is being held in Pitt County on $4 million bond, the FBI said. source Pitt County Sheriff’s Office

The FBI said the pair was found at a Charlotte hotel, where they were arrested without incident.

“The pink lady is changing her trademark to an orange jumpsuit,” the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “Great and quick outcome!”

Baez and Morales have each been charged in the North Carolina incidents with robbery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The FBI said they also “are likely facing additional charges from other state agencies and perhaps federal charges in connection to the case.”