Authorities have arrested a woman they call the ‘Pink Lady Bandit’ in connection with 4 bank robberies across the East Coast in 6 days

By
Michelle Mark
-
The FBI says Circe Baez, 35, robbed four banks along the East Coast with the help of an accomplice.

caption
source
Twitter/@FBICharlotte

  • Authorities have arrested a bank robbery suspect nicknamed the “Pink Lady Bandit,” accusing her of robbing four banks within six days, occasionally while carrying a “distinctive” pink handbag.
  • Circe Baez, 35, and a suspected accomplice, 38-year-old Alexis Morales, were arrested Sunday by investigators with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
  • The FBI alleges Baez robbed the banks by showing the teller a note demanding money.
  • It’s unclear how much money she’s accused of stealing.
Authorities have arrested a woman they nicknamed the “Pink Lady Bandit,” whom they’ve accused of robbing at least four banks within six days along the East Coast.

Circe Baez, 35, and a suspected accomplice, 38-year-old Alexis Morales, were arrested Sunday by investigators with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the FBI said in a statement.

The FBI said Baez carried a “distinctive” pink handbag in two of the robberies, and wore yoga pants, tank tops, and a navy baseball hat.

Authorities say Baez robbed the Orrstown Bank in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, on July 20, followed by a spree of three other robberies in Delaware and North Carolina on July 23, 24, and 26.

The FBI alleges Baez robbed the banks by showing the teller a note demanding money. It’s unclear how much money she’s accused of stealing.

Baez and Morales are currently in jail in Greenville, North Carolina, held on a $4 million bond each, the FBI said.

Circe Baez, 35, is being held in Pitt County on $4 million bond, the FBI said.

caption
source
Pitt County Sheriff’s Office

The FBI said the pair was found at a Charlotte hotel, where they were arrested without incident.

“The pink lady is changing her trademark to an orange jumpsuit,” the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “Great and quick outcome!”

Baez and Morales have each been charged in the North Carolina incidents with robbery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The FBI said they also “are likely facing additional charges from other state agencies and perhaps federal charges in connection to the case.”