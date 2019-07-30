Authorities have arrested a woman they call the ‘Pink Lady Bandit’ in connection with 4 bank robberies across the East Coast in 6 days

- source
- Twitter/@FBICharlotte
- Authorities have arrested a bank robbery suspect nicknamed the “Pink Lady Bandit,” accusing her of robbing four banks within six days, occasionally while carrying a “distinctive” pink handbag.
- Circe Baez, 35, and a suspected accomplice, 38-year-old Alexis Morales, were arrested Sunday by investigators with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
- The FBI alleges Baez robbed the banks by showing the teller a note demanding money.
- It’s unclear how much money she’s accused of stealing.
- Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.
Authorities have arrested a woman they nicknamed the “Pink Lady Bandit,” whom they’ve accused of robbing at least four banks within six days along the East Coast.
Circe Baez, 35, and a suspected accomplice, 38-year-old Alexis Morales, were arrested Sunday by investigators with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the FBI said in a statement.
The FBI said Baez carried a “distinctive” pink handbag in two of the robberies, and wore yoga pants, tank tops, and a navy baseball hat.
Read more: Florida sinkhole turns out to be a 50-foot tunnel leading to a bank
The #PinkLadyBandit struck again in NC. She hit a bank in Hamlet yesterday. The #FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000. The same suspect has robbed banks in at least 3 states. @FBIPhiladelphia @FBIBaltimore Help us identify her and get her into custody safely. pic.twitter.com/H8fOAjoaeg
— FBI Charlotte (@FBICharlotte) July 27, 2019
Authorities say Baez robbed the Orrstown Bank in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, on July 20, followed by a spree of three other robberies in Delaware and North Carolina on July 23, 24, and 26.
The FBI alleges Baez robbed the banks by showing the teller a note demanding money. It’s unclear how much money she’s accused of stealing.
Baez and Morales are currently in jail in Greenville, North Carolina, held on a $4 million bond each, the FBI said.
- source
- Pitt County Sheriff’s Office
The FBI said the pair was found at a Charlotte hotel, where they were arrested without incident.
“The pink lady is changing her trademark to an orange jumpsuit,” the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “Great and quick outcome!”
Baez and Morales have each been charged in the North Carolina incidents with robbery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.
The FBI said they also “are likely facing additional charges from other state agencies and perhaps federal charges in connection to the case.”
- Read more:
- A cruise ship passenger in a clown suit reportedly sparked a violent fight where families used furnitures and plates as weapons against each other
- Canadian police are still hunting 2 teen murder suspects, and experts think they may have died in the swampy wilderness
- Brandon Clark, who is charged in the murder of 17-year-old Bianca Devins, pleads not guilty