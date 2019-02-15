Pink says she slashed her husband’s tires on Thanksgiving because ‘holidays are stressful’

- Pink once injured her hand while trying to slash her husband Carey Hart‘s tires.
- The 39-year-old singer talked about trying to slash Hart’s tires “not that long ago” during a round of “Burning Questions” in a video shared from “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”
- “It was Thanksgiving,” she said. “Holidays are stressful. I got clean through the first one…those tires are very thick thank you very much, and the second one I lost a little steam, and I hit the metal part and my hand just went straight down the knife.”
- She got 13 stitches in her hand and said she didn’t need anesthesia.
- Watch the interview below.