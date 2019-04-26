Pink doubles down on her decision to share less about her kids on social media: ‘I think people have forgotten their manners’

caption Pink appeared on NBC’s “Today” show and explained why she won’t post about her family on social media anymore. source NBC

Pink appeared in an interview with Carson Daly that aired on NBC’s “Today” on Friday and elaborated on her decision to stop posting about her family on social media.

Recently, the singer was slammed for sharing an image of her 2-year-old son, Jameson, without a diaper.

“After the latest criticisms, I’m so tired of it,” Pink told Carson Daly during her interview. “People are just getting nastier and nastier. I think I’ll probably take a break. I think I will stop sharing my children as much as I do.”

Pink added that she has a “love-hate” relationship with social media and despite “good things” coming from it, she’s

“I think people have forgotten their manners,” she added.

The singer, who has a daughter named Willow and a son named Jameson with husband Carey Hart, said that she has a “love-hate” relationship with social media. Pink added that it’s also “a place where love totally exists and where so many good things have happened,” but she’s aware of the downsides.The 39-year-old entertainer said that she “never” regrets sharing posts of her family members online, but is wary of the constant criticism.

“I think people have forgotten their manners,” she said.

Recently, Pink appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and opened up on her choice to cease posting about her children online. After sharing a photo of herself, Willow, and Jameson befriending a pelican, she received comments from people who were concerned about her 2-year-old son not wearing diapers.

She later removed the photo and posted a censored image.

“I didn’t even realize. I didn’t look at the picture that way,” she told DeGeneres, before detailing the family’s “incredible experience” interacting with the bird.

The “Beautiful Trauma” singer added that Jameson doesn’t like to wear wet swim diapers, so she didn’t think much of it.

“I don’t think like that,” she said. “We live on a farm. My kids are naked. It’s what happens. I’m naked sometimes.

Pink added: “And then people went as far as saying someone should call child services because he didn’t have a diaper on … some of the nastiest things.”

“I cried so hard after that because I like to share my family, it’s my proudest moment in my whole life,” she said. “I’m prouder of my kids than anything I’ve ever done and I won’t share them anymore.”

Watch Pink discuss social media in the video below and watch the full “Today” show interview here.