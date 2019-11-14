Pink is planning to take a year off from music in 2020 to focus on her family

Pink revealed her plans to take a break from music at the 2019 Country Music Association Awards.

Pink recently revealed her plans to take a break from her music career.

Speaking with “Entertainment Tonight” on Wednesday at the 2019 Country Music Association Awards – where she was scheduled to perform her duet with Chris Stapleton, “Love Me Anyway” – the 40-year-old pop star said that 2020 will be “the year of the family.”

“We did two and a half years of [music], and Willow’s back in school now. Jameson’s going to start pre-school soon. It’s kind of the year of the family,” she explained.

“And Carey has a lot going on as well,” she added of her husband, Carey Hart. “He’s super supportive, he follows me around the world and now it’s his turn.”

Pink and Hart share two children, both of whom were by her side on the CMA Awards red carpet: 8-year-old daughter Willow Sage and her younger brother, Jameson Moon, who will turn 3 in December.

“They just make it fun for me. They have so much fun,” she told “ET.” “There’s just so much to see, and it’s really cool. This is [Willow’s] second CMAs. She was a princess last time.”