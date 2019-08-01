Go ahead and celebrate Shark Week with a 267-song playlist of ‘Baby Shark’ tunes

caption Doo doo doo doo doo doo. source Pinkfong! Kids’ Songs & Stories/YouTube

It’s Shark Week, which is a big deal for people who enjoy things like nature and also the Discovery Channel.

But there’s more!

Pinkfong, the same group behind the resurgence of “Baby Shark,” has cooked up something special.

The educational brand, which creates content geared toward children, has compiled a 267-song playlist of shark tunes on YouTube.

We listened. This is our story.

Good news, sports fans: It’s Shark Week! The programming block on the Discovery Channel takes place from July 28 to August 4 this year.

But Shark Week is more than what’s on TV.

Over the years, the week of shark-themed entertainment has turned into something of a meme. Perhaps this is thanks to a 2006 episode of “30 Rock” in which Tracy Jordan (Tracy Morgan) implores Kenneth the Page (Jack McBrayer) to “Live every week like it’s Shark Week.”

The meme, of course, has changed over time, finding a home first on Tumblr and now Twitter.

And in the year 2019, where the best meme has been about wacky bowling alley screens, it’s impossible to talk about Shark Week as a meme without talking about “Baby Shark,” a song for children.

To be more specific, “Baby Shark” was popularized by Pinkfong, a Korean educational entertainment company for children, in 2018. Although the version that is beloved by kids and parents alike these days is probably a little different from the more, ahem, violent version of the song former summer camp attendees might recall which involved amputation and administering CPR, The Week notes.

But if we can all put our differences aside for just one moment and come together, Pinkfong would like us all to celebrate Shark Week by listening to “Baby Shark.” And not just the original, where mommy, daddy, grandpa, and grandma shark go for a swim (doo doo doo doo doo doo).

No, the group compiled a 267-song long playlist of “Baby Shark” uh, remixes, for lack of a better word. The group has promoted it in honor of Shark Week.

Each tune is roughly two minutes and is different, and also somehow, exactly the same. The playlist is 267 videos long. Here are the highlights.

There’s the original flavor – with dancing!

“Disco Sharks” is a dance number that boasts full instrumentation.

For a modern twist, EDM sharks are included on the playlist.

There’s also an ambitious crossover between Johny Johny Yes Papa and “Baby Shark,” which is an unforgettable trip down meme memory lane.

“Halloween Sharks,” a slowed-down version of the song, serves as a reminder that it’s never too early to start planning your Halloween costume.

But the obvious standout is the sped-up version of the original.

Shark Week only spans seven days, but this playlist lasts forever. Enjoy it in all its glory.