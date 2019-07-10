Pinterest opens Singapore office, its second in Asia

Pinterest, which allows users to “pin” images and products of interest, has opened its doors in Singapore. Business Insider/Jessica Lin

American tech company Pinterest has opened an office in Singapore to servixe its Southeast Asia and India markets.

The company, known for its website which allows users to “pin” images and shopping, also has an office in Tokyo, Japan, which opened in 2013.

Pinterest said in a news release on Wednesday (July 7) that the Singapore office is headed by Ayumi Nakajima, country manager of Southeast Asia and India. It will start with a small team of local talent specialising in supporting relationships with brands and publishers. They will also make sure Pinterest offers localised experiences in its different markets in the region.

“With a team based in Singapore, we’ll be able to offer an even more relevant experience for our ‘Pinners’ in one of our fastest growing regions,” Nakajima said.

According to the company, Asia Pacific is one of its fastest growing regions with “millions of people” currently using the platform each month. User numbers in APAC have also increased by more than 50 per cent over the past year, with more than 7 million “pins” a day.

Calling international growth a “top priority”, the San Francisco-based company claims to have around 250 million visitors from around the world every month.

Read also: