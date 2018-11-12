Pippa Middleton has named her baby boy Arthur Michael William Matthews

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews welcomed their first child on Monday.

Pippa Middleton gave birth to her first child with husband James Matthews on Monday, and now it’s been revealed that the couple has named their new baby boy Arthur Michael William Matthews.

According to the Daily Mail, the name is a tribute to James’ brother Michael Matthews, who died while climbing Mount Everest in 1999. The name is also a nod to Pippa’s father, Michael Middleton.

The 35-year-old gave birth in the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital in London, the same place her sister Kate Middleton has given birth to her three children.

caption Kate Middleton and Prince William are pictured leaving the Lindo Wing in 2013. source Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

Pippa announced her pregnancy in June, a little more than a year after marrying James in May 2017. She made the announcement in her fitness column in Waitrose Weekend, where she detailed the changes she was experiencing.

“I’ve noticed my body change and weight increase, but through effective exercise and sports I feel that it’s being strengthened to support a healthy pregnancy, birth, and recovery,” she wrote in the column. Though Pippa was not photographed arriving at the hospital, the Daily Mail posted photos of her husband carrying two large bags into the Lindo Wing on October 15, the same day of their son’s birth. Read more: Pippa Middleton has just given birth to a baby boy – here’s a look back at her best maternity looks

