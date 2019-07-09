Pippa Middleton channeled her sister Kate with a pink Stella McCartney dress for a siblings day out at Wimbledon

Pippa and James Middleton stepped out for a day at Wimbledon on Monday, just one week after their famous sister made an appearance.

Pippa wore a pink Stella McCartney dress, opting for the same color and designer worn by the Duchess of Cambridge to Archie’s christening just two days earlier.

The look was also similar to an outfit worn by Kate Middleton in 2016, during a visit to the National Portrait Gallery in London.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Pippa Middleton joined her brother James for a siblings day out at Wimbledon on Monday, just one week after their sister Kate made an appearance.

Showing a level of sisterly similarity, Pippa opted for a pink Stella McCartney dress for a day at the All England Club.

caption Pippa Middleton and James Middleton attended Wimbledon on Monday. source Reuters

The outfit may sound familiar, and that’s because Kate wore the same color – albeit, a slightly darker shade – and the same designer to baby Archie’s christening over the weekend.

caption Kate Middleton posed with the royal family after Archie’s christening on Saturday. source Chris Allerton/ Getty Images.

Kate stepped out in the vintage-style ensemble just two days before Pippa and James made their Wimbledon appearance.

Read more: Kate Middleton’s outfit for Archie’s christening included a sweet nod to Princess Diana

Pippa’s dress was also reminiscent of an Alexander McQueen ensemble worn by Kate in 2016. The royal sported a baby pink v-neck dress to an engagement at the National Portrait Gallery in London.

Fans will definitely see the family resemblance. Both chose to finish off the look by styling their brown locks in loose waves. Pippa, however, added a casual touch to her outfit by adding a pair of sunglasses.

The ladies previously attended the tennis Championships together, cheering on Andy Murray at the men’s final in 2012.

caption Pippa and Kate Middleton at Wimbledon in 2012. source Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Their brother James, however, is seemingly trying to distance himself from the royal family.

Read more: Kate Middleton’s brother James gave a rare intimate interview where he opened up about his ‘crippling’ depression and said he leads a ‘separate life’ to his sister

He recently made headlines after saying he leads a “separate life” to Kate, and that he doesn’t want people to pay attention to him because of who he is related to.

“I lead a separate life to them,” he said in the August issue of Tatler. “If there’s interest in me, great. If there’s interest in me because of them, that’s different.”