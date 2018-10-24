Disney is reportedly trying to reboot ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ — and this chart shows why

source Disney

If you thought you had seen the last of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies, think again.

Deadline reported on Tuesday that Disney is eyeing a reboot of the franchise with “Deadpool” writers Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick. Critic reviews have been rotten since the first film, 2003’s “The Curse of the Black Pearl,” and domestic box office has been lacking for recent movies in the series. But the franchise is still a huge hit worldwide, meaning it was inevitable that we would get more “Pirates” movies.

The franchise’s five movies have made a combined $4.5 billion, and a most of that has come from international box office. The second movie, “Dead Man’s Chest,” made over $1 billion globally in 2006, as did the fourth film, 2011’s “On Stranger Tides,” despite a 32% critic score on review-aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes.

Interest among moviegoers has decreased in North America since “Dead Man’s Chest.” After that, each film’s domestic box office has been lower than the last, with “Dead Men Tell No Tales” only making $170 million in the US when adjusted for inflation.

But the strong global box office has ensured the franchise’s longevity, as international audiences have become key to the success of some movies that otherwise wouldn’t be hits. The biggest example besides “Pirates of the Caribbean” is the “Transformers” series.

Last year’s “Transformers: The Last Knight,” which was also the fifth film in the series, only made $133 million in the US, but $605 million worldwide. The fourth film, “Age of Extinction,” made just $277 million in the US in 2014, but over $1 billion worldwide. A “Transformers” spin-off, “Bumblebee,” comes to theaters this year.

To show just how important global box office has been for the “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies, Business Insider made a graph that includes each movies’ domestic and global total.

See the graph below: