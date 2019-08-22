The Series A pitch decks that helped growing startups raise tens of millions

- source
- Startups raising money in the Series A stage are usually just a few years old. But the size of Series A funding rounds has mushroomed in recent years and can now sometimes top $50 million.
- One thing all Series A startups have in common is the need to take a proven product idea and give it traction in the marketplace. That means starting to generate revenue, developing a marketing strategy and building a team that’s bigger than just the founders.
- Here are the pitch decks that startups have successfully used during the critical Series A funding rounds.
- Amify: The pitch deck a Virginia startup used to raise $6 million after 7 years of bootstrapping its business
- Arcus: The buzzy fintech startup Arcus has raised nearly $13 million. Here’s the pitch deck that’s helping it woo top VCs like Andreessen Horowitz.
- Bind: We got a look at the slide deck of Bind, a startup that’s raised $70 million to upend the way we pay for healthcare
- Day One Ventures: The deck a 29-year-old Russian-born VC used to persuade investors to contribute millions to her fund
- Divvy: The investor deck that helped the real-estate startup Divvy raise a $30 million Series A led by Andreessen Horowitz
- Headset: We got an exclusive look at the pitch deck buzzy marijuana tech startup Headset used to raise $12 million and ink deals with Nielsen and Deloitte
- Hometalk: The deck a New York startup used to raise $15 million to expand the services it offers its community of 17 million DIYers
- Pixeom: The deck a Silicon Valley startup used to raise $15 million to promote its edge-computing service
- Recogni: This founder’s startup developed a super-efficient chip to help self-driving cars ‘see’ the world around them. Here’s the pitch deck it used to raise $25 million to get the chip in production.
- Sandbox VR: Check out the deck that Sandbox VR used to get Andreessen Horowitz as lead investor in a $68 million round, and watch the investors discuss the pitch
- Seedo: Here’s the pitch deck that’s helped this Israeli tech company raise $11 million in private funding to build automatic, at-home weed growing machines
- Sempre Health: We got a look at the pitch deck of buzzy Silicon Valley health-tech startup Sempre Health. It reveals how a $4 billion industry is ripe for disruption.
- Skymind: The deck AI startup Skymind used to scoop up $11.5 million in funding
- Thinknum: Read the comic book that data analytics startup Thinknum used instead of a pitch deck to win over investors for its $11.6 venture capital round
- Verbit: The deck this New York startup used to raise $23 million to expand its hybrid transcription service