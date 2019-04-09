PITCH DECK LIBRARY: Here are the pitch decks that helped hot startups raise millions

caption Peter Thiel invested in Trumid and Brex. You can see their pitch decks below. source Gettty/Neilson Barnard

Billions of dollars are invested in startups every year.

Whether a startup seeks to raise money from angel investors, venture capital firms or other backers, the presentation, or “pitch,” about the business is critical.

The most effective pitch decks deftly weave data, imagination and storytelling into a captivating slide presentation.

Business Insider regularly interviews startups about fundraising strategies and collects the pitch decks that helped startups raise funding. You can read them all by subscribing to BI Prime.

Here’s a list of some of the recent startup pitch decks published by Business Insider: