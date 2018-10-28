What we know about the victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

At least 11 people have died after a gunman opened fire at a Pittsburgh synagogue during prayer services on Saturday morning.

Authorities have identified the suspect as 46-year-old Robert Bowers in the shooting, which took place at the Tree of Life Synagogue.

Family members have been notified of the deaths, Allegheny County medical examiner Dr. Karl Williams said Sunday.

Here’s what we know so far about the victims of the attack.

11 people have been confirmed dead by the Allegheny County chief medical examiner on Sunday morning. They were between the ages of 54 and 97.

caption SWAT police officers respond after a gunman opened fire at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S., October 27, 2018. source Reuters

Joyce Fienberg, 75

Fienberg was a resident of the Oakland neighborhood in Pittsburgh. She was the wife of Stephen E. Fienberg, a professor of statistics and social science at Carnegie Mellon University, who died in 2016 at the age of 74.

Richard Gottfried, 65

Rose Mallinger, 97

Jerry Rabinowitz, 66

Rabinowitz was a resident of Edgewood Borough, Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh Tribune-Review writer Ben Schmitt said Sunday that Rabinowitz practiced family medicine in Pittsburgh’s Bloomfield neighborhood.

“Kind and funny, Dr. Rabinowitz completely personified the term ‘bedside manner,'” Schmitt wrote.

Cecil Rosenthal, 59

David Rosenthal, 54, brother of Cecil.

Bernice Simon, 84

Sylvan Simon, 86, husband of Bernice.

Daniel Stein, 71

source via WPXI

Breaking: 71-year old Daniel Stein died in the shooting at Tree of Life. I spoke with his nephew last night. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and the other families #wpxi pic.twitter.com/cEF08oufzb — Rick Earle (@WPXIRickEarle) October 28, 2018

Daniel Stein, 71, was a resident of the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh. He was retired and regularly attended services at the synagogue. Stein left behind a wife, two children, and a grandchild, according to local news station WPXI.

Melvin Wax, 88

Wax, a retired accountant who lived in Squirrel City, was a member of the New Light Congregation, which rented space from the Tree of Life Congregation, the Associated Press reports.

Myron Snider, a friend of Wax, remembered him as a constant presence in the congregation who was available to step in whenever needed.

“If somebody didn’t come that was supposed to lead services, he could lead the services and do everything. He knew how to do everything at the synagogue. He was really a very learned person,” Snider told the AP.

Irving Younger, 69

Another six people were injured, including four police officers.

Among them was Daniel Leger, 70, a chaplain at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. He was scheduled to lead a service Saturday at the synagogue. He suffered a gunshot wound to the torso, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported. As of Sunday morning, Leger was in critical condition.

The Post-Gazette reports that as of Sunday morning, a 61-year-old woman is in stable condition, two officers are in stable condition, a third is in critical condition. The fourth has already been released.