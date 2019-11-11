All the Pixar films and shorts you can stream on Disney+ — from ‘Toy Story’ to ‘Inside Out’

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

In my house, we have completely and utterly destroyed our DVD copies of Pixar masterpieces like “Toy Story,” “Finding Nemo” (save for the first heartbreaking minutes which we always skip), and my daughter’s absolute favorite, “Monsters, Inc.” (she can’t get enough of Mike and Sulley). The DVDs have become pitifully scratched and worn after being in the (tiny) hands of our little girl.

What is Disney+ and how much does it cost?

Thankfully, with the debut of Disney+, we will have the entire Pixar catalog available 24/7. So when the mood strikes and my daughter wants to watch “Ratatouille,” “A Bug’s Life,” or “Brave” right away, we can.

Disney+ is a new streaming service with unlimited ad-free downloads of movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and 20th Century Fox. New subscribers can sign up for a free 7-day trial after which an annual subscription will cost $69.99/year ($5.83/month) while a monthly subscription will cost $6.99, or $83.88/year and a bundle with Hulu and ESPN+ is $12.99 a month.

Here’s everything to know about the service along with plan breakdowns.

Can I watch Pixar movies and shows on Disney+?

You sure can.

And it’s not only old Pixar features that will be available for streaming either – the studio will be creating new shows exclusively for Disney+. In fact, we’ve listed out all the Pixar content you can stream on Disney+ right here from classics like “Toy Story” and “Monsters, Inc.” to new series like “Forky Asks A Question” and “Monsters A Work.”

Here are all the Pixar movies and shows you can watch on Disney+:

‘Forky Asks a Question’

source IMDb

Tony Hale (“Veep,” “Arrested Development”) returns to Pixar as Forky from “Toy Story 4.” The 10-part series features the anthropomorphic spork exploring deep questions such as “what is love?,” “what is time?,” and “what is cheese?”

‘Monsters at Work’

source IMDb

The series “Monsters at Work” will be a sequel to “Monsters, Inc.” as the animated Monstropolis transitions from scare power to laugh power. Ben Feldman (“Mad Men”) and Aisha Tyler (“CSI”) join Billy Crystal (as Mike Wazowski) and John Goodman (as Sulley).

‘SparkShorts’

source Pixar

“SparkShorts” is a project in which Pixar Animation Studios employees create their own short stories with the support of the studio. These shorts offer a place to discover new talent from within the company and to explore new storytelling techniques from across the studio.

‘Lamp Life’

source IMDb

If you’ve wondered what happened to Bo Peep in the time that elapsed between “Toy Story 2” and “Toy Story 4,” the short film “Lamp Life” will fill in the blanks.

‘Pixar in Real Life’

source Pixar/YouTube

This hidden camera show features interactions between Pixar characters and people in the real world. According to the trailer, we’ll see moments like WALL-E walking through a public park and uniformed agents from the Child Detection Agency in “Monsters, Inc.” picking up a lost sock on the sidewalk.

Other Pixar titles available on Disney+

source Pixar/Facebook

At launch, Disney+ will have available almost all of the Pixar back catalog. The following feature films will be available beginning on day one, but there are a few Pixar flicks missing.

“Coco,” “Incredibles 2,” “Up,” and “Toy Story 4,” won’t be available for streaming; they’ll roll out during the first year instead. Pixar’s upcoming films “Onward” and “Soul” will be available about four months after they hit DVDs.

“Toy Story” (1995)

“A Bug’s Life” (1998)

“Toy Story 2” (1999)

“Monsters, Inc.” (2001)

“Finding Nemo” (2003)

“The Incredibles” (2004)

“Cars” (2006)

“Ratatouille” (2007)

“WALL•E” (2008)

“Toy Story 3” (2010)

“Cars 2” (2011)

“Brave” (2012)

“Monsters University” (2013)

“Inside Out” (2015)

“The Good Dinosaur” (2015)

“Finding Dory” (2016)

“Cars 3” (2017)

Read everything else you should know about Disney+ here: