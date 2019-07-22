Leaked Pixel 4 images show Google going for a surprisingly massive ‘forehead’ front bezel

caption Google teased the Pixel 4 in June. source Google/edits by Business Insider to reveal detail

Images leaked on Twitter appear to show the front face of Google’s upcoming flagship Android phone, the Pixel 4.

The pictures, tweeted by a smartphone leak account called Ice Universe, show a large ‘forehead’ bezel running across the top of the device, in place of a notch.

It builds on growing speculation that the phone would have a forehead to accommodate the phone’s cameras and sensors.

What appears to be a leaked image of Google’s upcoming Pixel 4 smartphone shows an unusual trait – a large “forehead.”

The forehead is the top part of the bezel, the rim that runs around a phone’s screen.

The leak comes from smartphone leaker Ice Universe on Twitter. There’s no official confirmation that the images from Ice Universe are real, although the leaker has made correct calls previously.

Google was not immediately available for comment when contacted by Business Insider.

The oval opening of the Pixel 4 Series front panel means that the Google Pixel 4 Series will be groundbreaking and new and worth looking forward to. pic.twitter.com/9Pg9bGcWrs — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 20, 2019

Ice Universe’s picture shows an array of sensors and front-facing cameras. The Verge notes that some of those sensors could be for the phone’s reputed motion-sensing capabilities. The forehead bezel across the top represents a change from the Pixel 3XL’s notch, pictured below.

caption The black bar sticking down from the top is the “notch.” source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

Details about the Pixel 4 started to leak in June, showing a large back-camera. Google’s response was to tease an image of the phone four months ahead of schedule.

Although Google hasn’t announced a launch or release date, it’s expected to unveil the phone in October, as with previous Pixel phones.

Theories about the phone’s chin have already been circulating, as Pricebaba released a render of the phone based on “leaked schematics” earlier this month, and the phone has reportedly been spotted in the wild.