We compared the Google Pixel 4 XL and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 to see which big phone is best for most people — and the Note 10 wins by a hair

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 may be the go-to big-screen phone for many, but there are plenty of contenders, too.

The Google Pixel 4 XL offers a range of high-end and sublime features, including an excellent camera and minimalistic software experience.

Generally, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 edges out the Pixel 4 XL in most areas, but you can’t go wrong with either device.

Samsung has released a high-power, ultra-versatile smartphone year after year in the form of the Galaxy Note series, and the latest Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is no exception to that rule. The phone boasts excellent performance and a stunning design.

But, it’s not the only big-screen phone worth considering. The Google Pixel series offers some advantages of its own, like the minimalistic software. Can the slick and simple Google Pixel 4 XL really compete with the sizzle of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10? We put the two devices head to head to find out.

Specs

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

Google Pixel 4 XL vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10 design and display

source Best Buy

The first thing to notice about the Galaxy Note 10 and Google Pixel 4 XL is the design of the two phones, and it’s pretty drastically different. On the front of the phone, the Galaxy Note 10 features an edge-to-edge display with a pin-hole cutout for the front-facing camera and a small, barely noticeable forehead and chin.

The Pixel 4 XL takes a different approach, offering an uninterrupted 6.3-inch display on the front with a relatively large forehead at the top. Because of this, the Galaxy Note 10 generally looks a little more modern than the Pixel 4 XL.

On the back, both phones look good – though not everyone will love the square camera bump on the Pixel 4 XL.

The displays on the two phones are similar in ways, but there’s a clear winner. Both phones offer a 6.3-inch display, however the Galaxy Note 10’s display has a resolution of 1,080 x 2,280, while the Pixel 4 XL steps things up to 1,440 x 3,040. Add in the fact that the Pixel 4 XL’s display offers a refresh rate of 90Hz at times, and it’s clearly the better display here.

Google Pixel 4 XL vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10 performance and battery

When it comes to performance, both the Galaxy Note 10 and the Pixel 4 XL offer the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, which was Qualcomm’s flagship processor for 2019. Coupled with that, the Pixel 4 XL offers 6GB of RAM, while the Galaxy Note 10 steps things up to 8GB. As a result, the Galaxy Note 10 is likely to perform slightly better than the Pixel 4 XL – though the difference will likely go largely unnoticed (unless perhaps you’re gaming on your phone).

The Pixel 4 XL has a larger battery than the Galaxy Note 10, coming in at 3,700mAh, and that should equate to slightly longer battery life, though not much longer. Neither of these two phones offers an ultra-long battery life, so if battery is your primary concern, you may want to look elsewhere. Both devices offer wireless charging and fast wired charging, which the latter can help compensate for the less-than-ultra-long battery life.

Google Pixel 4 XL vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10 camera

The Google Pixel series has become known for its stellar camera, and the Pixel 4 XL is no exception to that rule. Google has finally added a second camera lens to a Pixel device this time around, and as such, on the back of the Pixel 4 XL, you’ll get a 12.2-megapixel (MP) standard lens, and a 16MP telephoto lens. Coupled with Google’s awesome Super Res Zoom tech, the phone is able to capture pretty incredible zoomed-in photos. You’ll get excellent day-to-day shots, too, thanks to Google’s world-class image processing tech.

Of course, that’s not to say that the Galaxy Note 10’s camera is bad. In fact, it’s quite good – and may even be a little more versatile. It offers a 12MP standard lens, a 12MP telephoto lens, and a 16MP ultrawide lens, which will come in handy when capturing a large group of people or landscape.

On the front of the Pixel 4 XL, you’ll get an 8MP selfie camera, while the Pixel 4 XL offers a 10MP selfie camera. Both devices will do the job fine when it comes to front-facing photos.

Both the Pixel 4 XL and the Galaxy Note 10 offer excellent cameras, and you can’t really go wrong either way.

Software and extra features

source Best Buy

One of the major differences between the Pixel 4 XL and Galaxy Note 10 is the software experience. The Pixel 4 XL offers Android as Google intended it, meaning that it’s pretty minimalistic and easy to navigate. It also relies pretty heavily on Google Assistant. The Galaxy Note 10, on the other hand, offers Samsung’s One UI. One UI is a little less minimalistic, but it offers some nice productivity features and integrates with the included S Pen pretty nicely.

Both devices offer some extra features too. As mentioned, the Note 10 comes with Samsung’s S Pen, which allows you to write notes, take pictures remotely, and more. It’s a handy feature for many users – especially for productivity. The device also offers Samsung’s DeX, which allows it to connect to a monitor and be used as a computer, with the dock accessory. The Pixel 4 XL offers some interesting features of its own, including facial recognition tech, and Soli, a radar-based technology that allows you to control the phone using gestures and without even touching it. It’s mostly for things like skipping to the next or previous song, but some might find it handy.

The bottom line

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

So, which device is ultimately better? Well, it depends on your needs. Generally speaking, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is a better all-rounder, thanks to its slightly better performance, extra features, better design, and so on.

That said, the Pixel 4 XL has its advantages – like higher-quality camera, software minimalism, lower price, and more. Generally speaking, you can’t go wrong with either of these two devices. But, if you want the absolute most high-end of the two, including a nifty stylus, Samsung’s phone wins out by a hair.