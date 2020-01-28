Pizza Hut is giving away 2 years of free pizza and Super Bowl tickets to the first set of twins born after this year’s Super Bowl kickoff

caption Pizza Hut is giving away free pizza again this year. source Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut is giving two years of free pizza to the family who welcomes the first set of twins born during the Super Bowl, the chain announced in a Tuesday press release.

The restaurant is also gifting the family with two tickets to next year’s Super Bowl and $22,000 towards the twins’ education.

To enter, eligible parents need to tag @PizzaHut in a tweet with a photo of their newborn twins that includes the times of birth and hashtags #PHTwin2Win and #promotion.

Pizza Hut ran a similar promotion last year, giving pizza to the parents who welcomed the first baby born after kickoff on Super Bowl Sunday.

Pizza Hut is celebrating its second year as the NFL’s official pizza sponsor. Last year, the chain celebrated its first season as a sponsor by giving free pizza to the family of the first baby born after the Super Bowl kickoff.

The 2020 Super Bowl is set to take place on Sunday, February 2.