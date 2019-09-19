We tried Pizza Hut’s new Stuffed Cheez-It Pizza, and were disappointed to find it actually tastes like neither pizza nor Cheez-Its

caption We tried Pizza Hut’s new Cheez-It pizza. source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Pizza Hut partnered with Cheez-It to release the Stuffed Cheez-It Pizza, which hit menus on Tuesday.

The “pizza” is an appetizer consisting of four square pastries filled with cheese and comes with a side of marinara dipping sauce. It costs $6.49 to start.

We tried the Cheez-It pizza and we were horrified to discover that it tasted like neither Cheez-It nor pizza.

It was also just plain bad.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Pizza Hut’s new menu item creations can be hit or miss.

But Cheez-Its are a staple of every millennial’s childhood snack cabinet. No, Cheese-Nips won’t do. There’s just something about the perfect combination of salty, crispy, and cheesy that makes Cheez-Its criminally addictive.

So when Pizza Hut announced it was partnering with Cheez-It to bring fans a Stuffed Cheez-It Pizza, we knew we had to try it. After all, what could go wrong when combining two much-loved products that are both, essentially, carbs and cheese?

More than you’d think, turns out

Stuffed Cheez-It Pizzas come in two flavors: cheese and pepperoni.

source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Read more: I ate at MOD Pizza, America’s fastest-growing restaurant chain, and saw why it’s miles ahead of the competition

These giant Cheez-It shaped pastry pockets have a crispy outer shell and are filled with cheddar and sauce.

source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

They were greasy to the touch and simultaneously seemed too big and too small.

source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

They also come with a side of marinara dipping sauce.

source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

But Cheez-Its aren’t normally eaten with marinara, which confused us.

source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

The sauce was sickly sweet and simply did not go with the flavor of the square.

source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

The crust was crispy, but also extremely buttery and flaky. That’s usually not a bad thing in a pastry, but it didn’t come close to resembling Cheez-Its or pizza crust. It didn’t really taste cheesy, just greasy.

source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

The filling also lacked appeal and reminded us of neither Cheez-Its nor pizza. It was chunky, salty, and mostly flavorless. It didn’t have that signature cheesy Cheez-It taste that we craved so desperately.

source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

I could barely tell the difference between the cheese and the pepperoni based on taste alone, which is a huge red flag.

source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

The consensus? We were confused and disappointed because we’d expected a delicious pizza with the iconic taste of the Cheez-It. This was none of the things it’d promised to be. Pizza Hut and Cheez-It should try again, and do better next time.