PizzaExpress now has pizzas and pastas made with plant-based meat – and they’re available on Deliveroo

- PizzaExpress
Here’s one way to convert your meat-loving, pizza-fanatic friends into veggie eaters: a pizza topped with fake meat actually made from plants.
This pizza, alongside three other dishes made with plant-based meat alternatives, was released by UK-based pizza chain PizzaExpress in Singapore on Tuesday (Feb 19) as part of a new vegetarian menu, which the brand said it was launching to reduce the global consumption of meat.
PizzaExpress has five branches here: Scotts Square, Duo Galleria, Holland Village, Marina One and Century Square.
The dishes, created by PizzaExpress Head Chef Louie Moong, are made using plant-based meat alternatives from brands like Omnipork and Beyond Meat, whose products have also been used by other vegan-friendly restaurants such as local burger chain Wolf Burger.
Read also: A burger joint in Singapore is serving plant-based meat backed by Bill Gates – here’s what it really tastes like
They are: an oven-baked beef penne, a pork aglio olio, a curried beef pizza, and a pork, mushroom and black truffle pizza.
- PizzaExpress
The chain claimed the dishes had “compelling flavours that even the most fervent meat-lovers would enjoy”, and it hoped these dishes would encourage meat-lovers to reduce their meat consumption.
These dishes – as well as the rest of the chain’s new vegetarian menu – is also available on Deliveroo.
Deliveroo Singapore general manager Siddharth Shanker said having these options helped cater to the “growing trend” of customers looking for vegan or non-meat options.
The company added that currently, 10 per cent of daily orders on the platform are for vegan or vegetarian dishes.
Read also: