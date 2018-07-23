PKR MP Nurul Izzah has officially extended the invitation to band Radiohead to perform in Malaysia – and she wants it to be done in the name of Palestine

PKR MP Nurul Izzah has extended the invitation to band Radiohead. Facebook/Radiohead

Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar has previously said she and Malaysia would love to have iconic British rock group Radiohead perform in the country, and she has officially extended the invitation to the band on Friday (July 20).

Nurul Izzah, who is a self-confessed Radiohead fan, wrote on her Twitter via a letter that she would love to have the band come to Malaysia, and that the group would consider her “proposal” of a concert for “Palestinian charitable causes”.

She added the show could serve as a reminder to “everyone of the universality of music and peace as a unifying tool”.

Radiohead have come under fire for performing in Israel on Wednesday despite calls to boycott the performance and protests, they went ahead and performed anyway.

Nurul Izzah said in a tweet a few months that she would deliver on the promise she made in 2013 to have the Oxford group hold its first concert in the Klang Valley.

She had said in a tweet: “Indeed. A promise is a promise.”

The daughter of Anwar Ibrahim hopes that despite the band’s decision to play in the country could be construed as a “tacit endorsement of ongoing persecution against the Palestinian”, the group would still be sensitive towards the issue of human rights.

“It is our hope that you will consider this proposal. Not just for the purpose of performing for a noteworthy cause, but to also give another reason to cheer in a year of many firsts for us”, she added.