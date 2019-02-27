10 places Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly traveled to together

caption Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Fiji in 2018. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have traveled to a lot of different countries together.

While on royal tours, the couple has visited places like Ireland and Morocco.

The duke and duchess have also reportedly gone on multiple private trips throughout the years.

From spending their third date camping underneath the stars in Botswana to holding hands to Australia, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have traveled to quite a few places together.

The now-married couple is currently expecting their first child and they’ve most recently embarked on their official royal tour of Morocco, which is reportedly going to be Markle’s last international trip before she gives birth, according to Associated Press.

Here are 10 of the many places Markle and Prince Harry have both officially and reportedly traveled to together.

Prince Harry said he and Markle camped out under the stars in Botswana, Africa for their third date.

caption A herd of elephants in the Mababe area of Botswana, Africa. source Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

In a 2017 interview with BBC, Prince Harry said one of the first times the couple was “truly alone” was during an overnight stay in Botswana, Africa. He said this trip was also his and Markle’s third date.

“I managed to persuade her to come and join me in Botswana. We camped out with each other under the stars … Then we were really by ourselves, which was crucial to me to make sure that we had a chance to get to know each other,” Prince Harry said in the interview.

Located in South Africa, Botswana is known for its wildlife. And if you want to take notes from this royal third date, there are many different camps in Botswana that allow even non-royal visitors to sleep under the stars.

In January 2017, Markle and Prince Harry reportedly made a trip to Norway to see the Northern Lights.

caption A view of the Northern Lights from Tromsø, Norway. source Wikimedia Commons/Svein-Magne Tunli – tunliweb.no [CC BY-SA 4.0]

Multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly that the couple traveled to Norway in January of 2017 and they stayed “at a luxury property in the heart of Tromsø.”

According to the Telegraph, Prince Harry reportedly worked with Inge Solheim, a polar explorer who has previously been responsible for Prince Harry’s safety in the Arctic, to plan the trip.

A source confirmed to Us Weekly that the couple headed to a remote destination for two nights to ensure they’d see the Aurora Borealis, or Northern Lights, display. A source also told the publication that, during their time in Tromsø, Markle and Prince Harry partook in local activities such as orca whale watching and dog sledding.

In March 2017, Markle and the duke attended a wedding in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

caption Montego Bay, Jamaica is a major cruise ship port. source Dean Fikar/Shutterstock

In March 2017, the pair attended a wedding in Montego Bay, Jamaica, according to People. It was the wedding of Harry’s friend Tom “Skippy” Inskip and Lara Hughes-Young.

According to Vogue, the wedding reportedly took place at the Round Hill Hotel and Villas, a resort with oceanfront access, an infinity pool, and other luxury amenities. The resort has oceanfront rooms designed by Ralph Lauren, whose clothing designs Markle would later be photographed wearing.

In September 2017, Prince Harry and Markle made what’s considered to be their first public appearance together as a couple in Toronto, Canada.

caption They were spotted sitting together at the Invictus Games. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

After reportedly dating for a little over a year, Markle and Prince Harry made what’s considered their first public appearance together at the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada in September 2017.

According to its official site, The Invictus Games is “an international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick Servicemen and women, both serving and veterans.”

While attending a variety of sporting events of the Invictus Games, they were spotted holding hands and whispering to each other. Notably, Toronto, the location of the games that year, is where former-actress Markle was living during her time filming the TV show “Suits.”

In December 2017, the newly engaged couple reportedly visited the French Riviera, which is located on the Mediterranean coast of southeastern France.

caption It’s located in southeastern France. source MarinaDa/Shutterstock

The couple’s engagement was officially announced in November 2017. About a month later, in December of that year, sources told the Daily Mail that Markle and Prince Harry reportedly flew on an economy flight to Nice, France on New Year’s Eve. According to the publication, the couple rang in 2018 with friends and then spent a few days staying at a private residence in the French Riviera.

In July 2018, the newlyweds visited Dublin, Ireland.

caption Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the Irish Famine Memorial. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

A few months after their May 2018 wedding, the couple embarked on a two-day trip to Dublin, Ireland in July to focus on “learning more about Ireland’s history and experiencing its rich culture, as well as meeting the people who are shaping the country’s future,” according to a tweet from official Kensington Palace Twitter account.

According to Forbes, this was the couple’s second time visiting Ireland. While there, Markle and Prince Harry visited multiple places including the Irish Famine Memorial, Trinity College, and Croke Park.

In September 2018, the couple reportedly went on a private trip to Amsterdam.

caption There are many canals in the city of Amsterdam. source iStock

In September 2018, the Evening Standard reported that the duke and duchess flew to Amsterdam, the capital of the Netherlands, to attend the opening of the city's Soho House, which is part of a chain of hotels and private member clubs. They were also reportedly there to celebrate Soho House founder Nick Jones's birthday.

According to the publication, during their three-day trip, the couple went on a boat tour of Amsterdam’s famous canals.

The duke and duchess went on an official visit to Sydney, Australia in October 2018.

caption The visit came shortly after Kensington Palace announced that the couple was expecting their first child. source Pool/Getty Images

In October 2018, the couple visited Australia together as part of a royal tour. During the trip, they attended the launch of the Taronga Institute of Science and Learning, met a koala at Sydney’s Taronga Zoo, and visited the Sydney Opera House, among other activities

This trip came shortly after the official Kensington Palace Twitter account announced that Markle and Prince Harry were expecting their first child.

In October 2018, the couple also spent time together in Fiji.

caption Markle and Prince Harry wore some colorful outfits in Fiji. source Pool/Getty Images

In October 2018, the duke and duchess arrived in Fiji as part of their royal tour to the British Commonwealth. While there, the couple attended a welcoming ceremony on the Pacific archipelago as well as a state dinner hosted by the president of Fiji, according to Evening Standard.

During the trip, Markle also greeted thousands of fans at a Fijian market but left a bit early due to what the Kensington Palace initially called “uncomfortable conditions” and later cited as “crowd management issues,” according to Sky News.

In what’s reportedly Markle’s last international trip before giving birth, the couple embarked on an official trip to Morocco.

The duke and duchess most recently embarked on a three-day royal tour of Morocco. While there, they were photographed at the Moroccan Royal Federation of Equestrian Sports where they were able to partake in a horse grooming session, according to Hello. The royal couple was also photographed at the Andalusian Gardens, a secluded public garden located in Rabat, Morocco.

During the tour, they were also spotted leaving the residence of King Mohammed VI, the current king of Morocco.