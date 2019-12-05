22 destinations that were ruined by tourists over the past decade

caption Crowds packing beaches in Spain is a common sight. source Heino Kalis/Reuters

The 2010s saw more people traveling than ever before, according to The Guardian’s report on recent figures from the World Tourism Organization.

But millions upon millions of people going on adventures has put pressure on numerous destinations.

Some, like Venice, have long been affected by overtourism, but others like Dubrovnik, Croatia, are facing new challenges caused by the popularity of TV shows like “Game of Thrones.”

Here are 22 of the places we’re loving to death.

Iceland has had a moment — but the attention brought by the likes of “Game of Thrones,” “Star Wars,” and Justin Bieber has had consequences.

caption Crowds are common at Iceland’s Blue Lagoon. source Roberto La Rosa/Shutterstock

It’s hard to think of somewhere that’s been a more “it” destination in the past decade than Iceland. There are concerns, however, about the environmental impact of the increase in tourism, impact on quality of life for locals, and whether the tourism boom is a bubble that could burst.

This could lead to serious economic challenges in a country with just 360,000 people – issues that local outlets like the English-language Reykjavik Grapevine have covered extensively. To boot, attractions like the Blue Lagoon have been deemed overrated by some.

Greek islands like Santorini and Mykonos are seemingly made for Instagram — but not for the crowds.

caption Santorini is known for its Instagrammability. And crowds. source Getty/SHansche

If it wasn’t posted to Instagram, did someone visit a place at all? One could be forgiven for thinking that when it comes to Greek islands. Some locals even say that to have an authentic Greek experience you should avoid Santorini and Mykonos, or any Greek island with an airport.

Ibiza is as legendary as ever — that includes the hordes of partiers.

caption If you like being around lots of people, then Ibiza could be a good place to go. source David Ramos/Stringer

Sun. Sand. Surf. Clubs. And crowds. Lots of crowds. What else is new in Ibiza? These days, crowds are so intense, people are recommending going to parts of the Spanish island that don’t have bars and nightclubs.

Visiting Bali these days feels less and less as if you’re experiencing some of Indonesia’s many rich cultures.

caption More visitors to Bali means more garbage, too. source Wira Suryantala/Antara Foto/Reuters

There’s a joke among some people in Australia and New Zealand that the Indonesian island of Bali is “Sydney North.” Ben Groundwater from Traveller.com.au points out that it really can feel like that in spots, where you seem just as likely to hear people saying “g’day” and “kia ora” as you are to meet locals. There are still places you can go to get away from it all, but it does take a bit of effort.

Machu Picchu was not “discovered” by Western explorers until 1911. Now, there’s a limit for how many people can visit a day.

caption Machu Picchu is certainly not hidden anymore — in fact, it has the opposite problem. source Ben Mack / Insider

When the American historian Hiram Bingham “discovered” Machu Picchu in 1911, according to National Geographic, he was thought to be the first non-Indigenous person to see it. These days, so many people do, that there’s a limit of 2,500 tickets a day, according to the Inca Trail Machu blog. They are good for only four hours, do not allow re-entry, and cost $50 for adults. At least selfie sticks have been banned, as reported by the Peruvian Times.

Everest also now has serious issues with overcrowding — issues that have become deadly.

“A limited number of days, too many people, too many inexperienced people, inadequate support – those all things all came together and that’s where we saw most of the deaths,” the veteran climber and Mount Everest expert Alan Arnette, who has studied the overcrowding issue for years, told Business Insider earlier this year.

Eleven people died in this year’s climbing season on Everest – and images posted to social media of huge line to reach the summit shocked many people. But while hundreds of people now reach the summit annually, many more just trek to Base Camp – leaving several tons of garbage and human waste behind. In sum: The world’s highest mountain is being desecrated.

Dubai is synonymous with glitz and glam — and lots of tourists.

caption Pool parties at places such as the FIVE Palm Jumeirah are popular 365 days a year in Dubai. source Ben Mack / Insider

As reported by Gulf Business, Dubai is one of the world’s most-visited cities, and leads everywhere in tourist spend (a whopping $553 per person per day, almost double that of second place Paris, where tourists spend $296 per person per day.)

But all those visitors spending all that money means personal space can come at a premium – literally (as anyone who’s tried to book a cabana or table at one of the emirate’s beach clubs can attest.) It remains to be seen how the much-hyped Expo 2020 might impact things.

Petra, Jordan once had an otherworldly feel, thanks to a starring role in an “Indiana Jones” movie. That’s not quite the case today.

caption Petra is quite the sight. source Federica Violin/Shutterstock

The climax of “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” was filmed in Petra, Jordan. While it certainly is an impressive sight that can conjure all kinds of treasure-hunting fantasies, a lot of other people seem to have the same idea – crowds can be pushy, merchants even pushier (not to mention gouge prices), and overall it can feel like anything but an escape from everyday life.

Venice, Italy is the first place many people think of when they hear the word “overtourism.”

caption Crowds and Venice are unfortunately kind of a package deal these days. source Marco Secchi/Getty Images

So many stories have been written about overtourism and Venice that they’ve basically become synonymous with each other in many people’s minds. Locals for years have expressed fear of their city being turned into “Veniceland,” according to DW Akademie.

Switzerland’s Lake Lucerne can get especially packed in the summer.

caption People on inflatable boats watching a cliff-diving event at Lake Lucerne in Sisikon, Switzerland, in August 2018. source Denis Balibouse/Reuters

The word “crowded” features a lot in online reviews of Lucerne and the surrounding area. According to Swissinfo it has been a concern for a while, and it comes as no surprise the issue is especially acute during the warmer summer months.

Portland, Oregon is very different than it’s portrayed in “Portlandia.”

As someone who grew up near the Rose City, yes, people sometimes do put birds on things like they did in the cult IFC show “Portlandia.” But a lot of the things shown in the series stretch reality, to put it mildly.

The problem is a large number of folks seem to think PDX really is all about honest folk music, quirky coffee shops, and dreaming of the 90s. It’s not. If anything, you’ll see more dads in Old Navy than with piercings and tribal tattoos.

Dubrovnik, Croatia has been inundated with “Game of Thrones” fans …

Dubrovnik was the filming location for King’s Landing in the wildly popular HBO adaptation of “Game of Thrones” – and, not unlike how Daenarys Targaryen’s army was able to storm the city in season right of the series, real-life Dubrovnik is struggling against the horde of smartphone and selfie stick-wielding tourists.

One thing that’s been done is capping the number of cruise ships allowed to dock each day, reports The Independent. But it may be too little to win the battle.

… just like how Forks, Washington still gets swamped by “Twilight” devotees.

caption Forks, Washington and the surrounding Olympic National Park are supernaturally pretty enough on their own. source Ben Mack / Insider

Having grown up nearby, I can say that Forks, Washington and the surrounding Olympic Peninsula has an almost supernatural beauty to it – its towering old growth forests, with the ground carpeted in soft, moist moss, are just so unbelievably green.

A safety tip: while there are no vampires or werewolves (sorry to disappoint), there are bears and cougars. And unlike a certain Edward Cullen, they are not likely to fall in love with any humans they encounter.

Burning Man is in danger of becoming burnt out, thanks to the crowds and commercialization.

caption Burning Man has become big business. source Getty Images

As ever-increasing numbers of celebrities, the ultra-wealthy, and even ordinary folks attend Burning Man each year in the Nevada desert, there’s concern the event could be losing its way. At the most recent edition, a $100,000-a-ticket camp favored by influencers was banned, following backlash from fellow attendees.

Berlin is “poor but sexy” — and also gentrifying.

caption The party goes on in Berlin — but it’s getting more expensive to do so. source Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Berlin is, as always, Berlin, and is “poor but sexy,” as former mayor Klaus Wowereit famously declared. But more people want to experience Berlin to the fullest – just look at how long the lines are these days to try and get into Berghain. Rising rents and gentrification are also killing the vibe – plus, it’s hard to make money from a club.

While the Maldives are still gorgeous (and expensive), large numbers of tourists and climate change are threatening locals’ way of life.

caption The Maldives are beautiful — and also ecologically fragile. source jannoon028/Shutterstock

The Maldives are now synonymous with luxury tropical escapes. But all those fancy overwater bungalows are filled with tourists, not local people. The Independent reports thst environmental impact is a concern, for one. And then there’s the issue of climate change and rising sea levels – many of the nation’s islands could be underwater before this century ends, according to The Telegraph.

La Pelosa in northwestern Sardinia is so crowded, officials plan to start charging admission.

caption Flocks of tourists at La Pelosa. source Carlo Pelagalli/Wikimedia Commons

La Pelosa is one of the world’s most beautiful beaches – and thus extremely crowded. As many as 6,000 people visit the beach during the day in the summer months.

To counter the ever-growing influx, CNN reports that officials in the town of Stintino (about two miles away) plan to start charging visitors admission. Mayor Antonio Diana said it’s expected to be about €4 ($4.40), to help cut tourist numbers to roughly 1,500 visitors per day.

Maya Bay in Thailand, made famous by the Leonardo DiCaprio film “The Beach,” has actually been closed because of overtourism.

Expected to be closed until 2021, Maya Bay was dealing with up to 5,000 tourists a day, which the BBC reports was harming native coral. In the Philippines, Boracay was shut for similar reasons, but has since reopened.

Hallstatt, Austria is another place that has drawn crowds due to Instagram.

caption Crowds in Hallstatt, Austria. source Rachel Hosie / Insider

As Insider’s Rachel Hosie wrote when she visited, Hallstatt may look like it’s straight out of “Frozen,” but she said: “Despite the adorable buildings and natural scenery of Hallstatt, I found it hard to enjoy it. I found myself craving space, peace, and quiet, and was desperate to find somewhere not rammed with people.”

India’s Taj Mahal is also struggling with a rising influx of international visitors.

caption The Taj Mahal is an instantly recognizable symbol of India — and also often surrounded by tourists. source nicolemoraira/iStock

To try and reduce overcrowding, authorities introduced fines for people who stay at the Taj Mahal too long. Ticket prices have also been increased, according to CNN. But the huge crowds and neglect means the site is at risk.

Crowds converging on the set of Bronx stairs made famous by “Joker” are disrupting locals’ lives.

caption A stairway in the Bronx has become a hot new tourist destination thanks to being featured in the 2019 film “Joker.” source Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros

Not everyone is happy about the large numbers of tourists stopping to pose for pictures on a stairway that many Bronx locals use daily. Things have even gotten testy at times: in October, someone was filmed throwing eggs at people taking pictures at the stairway.

The Netherlands is a leader in promoting sustainability — so the “I amsterdam” sign was taken down to try and stem the tide of mass tourism.

caption The iconic I amsterdam sign back in its glory days source Shutterstock

Amsterdam’s “I amsterdam” sign was iconic – so much so, Dezeen reports that it was taken down in part because of concerns it was encouraging mass tourism. In another move, tours of Amsterdam’s well-known red light district will be banned from 2020.

